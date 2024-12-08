DDR5 RAM is the latest standard for system memory inside desktop and laptop PCs, replacing DDR4. This new standard promises higher capacities, better efficiencies, faster speeds, and advanced features not typically found on older DDR4 RAM modules. If you're on the fence about deciding between DDR4 and DDR5 or want to know what you can enjoy by upgrading to a CPU and motherboard supporting DDR5, we've rounded up some reasons why DDR5 is better than DDR4.

4 DDR5 RAM is much faster

With speeds surpassing 10,000 MT/s!

Close

G.Skill isn't shy about smashing records and the company recently shared news about hitting 12,666 MT/s with ASRock. To put this into context, DDR4 kits were often found with speeds up to 3,200 M/Ts as standard with brands pushing kits to 5,000 MT/s. The JDEC standard for DDR5 started at 4,000 MT/s but has already leaped to 8,800 MT/s with some kits going far higher. It's not difficult to upgrade to DDR5 and enjoy double the transfer rate.

Faster speeds don't always translate to better system performance across all workloads. Gaming, for example, won't see much of an uplift migrating from DDR4 unless you're using the latest AMD processors with DDR5-7200 and tight timings. To be clear; there is an improvement moving from DDR4 and DDR5 but you should keep expectations in check as the double-digit gains are usually associated with non-gaming workloads.

3 DDR5 RAM has a higher capacity per module

Going all the way up to 128GB