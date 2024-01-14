How to delete Threads

Threads was the talk of the summer in 2023, quickly becoming the fastest-growing social media platform in history. The app launched on Apple and Android smartphones on July 5, and over 100 million people signed up within the first week. However, its popularity didn't last, and by the end of the month, only eight million people were using the app per day.

With all those users rushing to sign up, chances are you were one of those early adopters. But if you are like most people, you don't use it anymore. Threads still has a lot of users, but if you're no longer interested in the app, you should deactivate your account. Fortunately, Meta made some changes, so you can no longer inadvertently delete your Instagram account in the process.

What you need to know about Threads accounts

When Threads first launched, the only way to get an account was through the Instagram app. Instagram users would then have to redeem a ticket in the settings menu to create a Threads account. The problem back then was that users couldn't completely delete their Threads accounts without removing their Instagram accounts, too.

Fortunately, Meta fixed many of the problems from the initial roll-out. For instance, you can now access Threads from the convenience of a web browser without using a desktop workaround. You can also now delete or deactivate your account without affecting your Instagram.

How to deactivate Threads

For the first few months that Threads existed, the only way to close an account was to deactivate it. While you can also delete an account now, deactivating is a good option for people who may want to use the social media platform in the future. Deactivating will remove your account so no one can see or interact with it, but Meta will store your posts and other information so you can easily reopen the account later.

Open the Threads app. Click the Profile button in the bottom right corner. Next, tap the Settings button in the top right corner. Select Account>Deactivate or delete profile. Close Choose Deactivate profile at the bottom. Press the Deactivate button to confirm. Close

How to delete Threads

Instead of deactivating Threads, you can now delete an account to get rid of it permanently. This is the better option if you have no intention of ever going back to the platform because it will remove all of your posts and account details. You can create a new account later, but you must recreate your profile and add followers.

Go to the Threads app. Tap the Profile icon at the bottom. Choose the Settings button in the top right corner. Go to Account > Deactivate or delete profile. Close Press the Delete profile button. Enter your Threads password before tapping Delete Threads profile. Close

How to reactivate Threads

If you've deactivated a Threads account, you can reopen it in just a few steps. The great thing about reactivating an old account is that everything will look the same as when you deactivate it, so all of your followers and posts will come back.

Open the Threads app. Sign back into Threads with your login information. Once entered, your account will reactivate, and you can add access to your profile as normal.

What's next for Threads

Even though Threads has dropped a significant number of daily users, it has built back up significantly through the end of 2023. Since its initial launch, Meta has added several features that make the app more usable and competitive with other social media platforms. There are plenty of new social media sites, with Twitter founder Jack Dorsey recently launching his own alternative called Bluesky. Although none of these new platforms managed to surpass the popularity of giants such as Twitter (now called X), Instagram, and Facebook, there is a lot to look forward to in the coming months and years.