If you no longer need a specific user account on your PC, Windows 11 gives you plenty of ways to delete it and make things simpler.

Support for multiple accounts on Windows is one of the OS's best features, and it's something that's been around for a long time. It makes it a lot easier to share computers with a family member, for example, without having your files mixed up. But what happens when you stop needing them? Thankfully, Windows 11 gives you plenty of ways to delete a user account.

Suffice it to say, you only need one of the methods we discuss below, but you can choose whichever one you prefer. You can use the modern Settings app, but the old Control Panel still works, and there are methods for Command Prompt and Windows PowerShell, too. It's worth noting that we're talking about user accounts here, not Microsoft accounts. If you want to remove your Microsoft account from your PC, check out this guide on switching to a local account.

How to delete a user account using the Settings app

The preferred method for deleting a user account on Windows 11 is through the Settings app since that's the interface that's more actively maintained. The process may actually seem a bit confusing these days because of the many options related to Microsoft accounts, but here's what you need to do.

Open the Settings app. On the left-side pane, click Accounts. Click Other users to see a list of accounts on your PC. Click on the account you want to delete, then click the Remove button next to Account and data. Confirm that you want to delete the account, and all the associated data will be removed.

That's all there is to it, so it's a very simple process. Of course, there are many other methods if you don't like using the Settings app.

How to delete a user account using Control Panel

If you still like using the old Control Panel, Microsoft still hasn't removed the option to do it this way. Here's how:

Open the Control Panel (you can use the search bar in the Start Menu to find it). Click User accounts. Click Remove user accounts. You'll see a list of all the accounts on your PC. Click the one you want to remove, then choose Delete the account on the next page. You'll be asked whether you want to keep the files associated with the account. Choose Delete files to remove everything or Keep files to save them on the desktop of the current user. Click Delete account to confirm the deletion.

This method is can be beneficial because it gives you the option to keep the user's data if you don't want to lose those files. Be aware that Microsoft has been transitioning most Control Panel options to the Settings app, though, so this may go away at some point.

How to delete a user account using Windows Terminal (Windows PowerShell)

If you prefer a command line interface for using Windows, you can remove a user account using Windows PowerShell or Windows Terminal. Windows Terminal is the newest terminal that ships as part of Windows, and by default, it opens the Windows PowerShell profile, though it can also function as the classic Command Prompt (which we'll cover later). To delete a user account with Windows Terminal / PowerShell, follow these steps:

Launch Windows Terminal as an administrator. You can right-click the Start menu (or press Windows + X) and choose Windows Terminal (Admin) to do this. Note: This option may also show up as Terminal (Admin) or Windows PowerShell (Admin). To see all the user accounts on your PC, type Get-LocalUser, then press Enter. Once you know what account to delete, enter Remove-LocalUser -Name "USERNAME". You'll have to replace USERNAME with the name of the account you want to delete (in this case, it's Test) The account will be deleted, but files from it will be kept in the Users folder.

How to delete a user account using Command Prompt

The classic Command Prompt can also be used to delete a user account on Windows 11, and it's pretty similar to using Windows Terminal. In fact, you can use Command Prompt inside Windows Terminal if you want. If you prefer doing it this way, here's how:

Open the Start menu and search for Command Prompt. Choose Run as administrator under the first result To see user accounts on your PC, type net user and press Enter. To delete a user account, type net user USERNAME /delete. You have to replace USERNAME with the name of the account you want to remove. Similar to the PowerShell method, this will delete the account but not the associated files.

How to delete a user account using Computer Management

The methods above should be more than enough for most people, but there are still a couple of extra ways to delete a user account if you want to take a different route. These options also keep the files from the deletes user by default. One of them is using Computer Management.

Right-click the Start menu icon and choose Computer Management. On the left-side pane, select Local Users & Groups, then open the Users folder inside. Right-click the account you want to remove and choose Delete. Click Yes to confirm the deletion.

The user account will be removed from your PC, but the files associated with it will be kept.

How to delete a user account using the User Accounts dialog

The last method you can use to delete a user account on Windows 11 is the User Accounts dialog, though this one is actually a bit hard to find unless you know specifically what you're looking for. If you want to use it, here's what you need to do:

Open the Start menu and search for netplwiz then press Enter to open the User Accounts dialog. Click the account you want to delete on the list, then click Remove. Click Yes in the confirmation prompt, then click OK in the User Accounts window to confirm your changes.

Just like the method above, this one also keeps the user's files on the PC.

That covers a wide range of methods, so you can choose whatever you prefer when it comes to deleting a user account you don't need anymore. If you'd like to know more about the latest features in Windows 11, maybe check out how to enable Windows Sandbox if you have a Pro or Enterprise edition of Windows.