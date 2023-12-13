You stare at your wallpaper every day on your great iPhone, whether it's because you aren't actively using the phone or when you turn your phone on. So what happens when you want to give your phone's aesthetic a little refresh? Fortunately, it’s easy to change the wallpaper on an iPhone, and it's just as simple to delete a wallpaper if the image is temporary or seasonal.

How to delete wallpapers on iOS

On the home screen, pull down from the top of the screen where the notch or Dynamic Island is, depending on the phone model. This will reveal the lock screen. Long press on a clear part of the background screen (not where there’s a notification). This opens a screen where you can edit or customize your available wallpapers. You can scroll left and right to go through them. Close When you find one you want to delete, swipe up until you see the red trash can. Tap the red trash can. A prompt will pop up asking you to confirm the action. Select Delete This Wallpaper. The wallpaper will be removed from your list. Tap on any wallpaper to set it as the new one (if you’re removing the active one) and exit the edit screen. Close

What else to know about iPhone wallpaper

iPhone wallpapers are a great way to showcase your personality, mood, and some of your favorite photos. Nowadays, in iOS 17, you can even set a video as wallpaper so the image is dynamic and animated.

iPhone wallpaper looks fabulous, especially on the screen of a nice, big iPhone like the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The great thing is that you can change the look whenever you want by adding new or even stock images as wallpaper. In fact, you can save up to 50 wallpapers on the device and scroll and swap among them at any time.

Managing your iPhone's wallpaper

Nevertheless, chances are you’ll eventually grow tired of certain ones and want to remove them from the list to make room for new ones. It's easy to keep your wallpaper up to date and reduce the clutter if some images have become dated.

Don’t forget to pair your iPhone's custom lock screen, the image that appears in the background of the phone when it’s locked, with a cool home screen image as well. Yes, you can make these two different images. Changing these images is just one of many ways you can customize your iPhone home screen.