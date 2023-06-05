Many users depend on the latest iPhones, such as the iPhone 14 series, to consume digital goods. After all, these excellent phones offer crisp displays that make watching movies and series on the go really enjoyable. However, many movies and videos include flashing or strobing lights. That's especially true when it comes to the horror genre, as many of these works heavily include flashes. And while some viewers may be okay with these flashing lights, many others have certain sensitives that could be triggered by them. Fortunately, if strobing or flashing lights in videos make you uncomfortable, then you could disable them on iOS or iPadOS. All you have to do is follow the detailed instructions we've listed below.

Dimming flashing lights in videos on iOS or iPadOS

Launch the Settings app on your iDevice. Scroll down, and go to the Accessibility section. There you will find a section called Motion. Enter it. Enable the Dim Flashing Lights toggle. 3 Images Close

Now, whenever your iDevice detects strobing or flashing lights in video content, it will be automatically dimmed by the relevant OS. This should make these videos gentler on your eyes, especially if you're sensitive toward these lights. If you dislike this accessibility setting's effect, then you can revert it by following the exact same steps we listed above.

Apple has been baking various accessibility features into its different operating systems for many years now. And with every major annual release, the Cupertino firm has been introducing even more offerings to accommodate people with different needs, abilities, and expectations. This way, if you find it hard to use an Apple device in its default form, then you can customize its appearance and behavior to make the experience smoother and more personalized. At this point, you can pretty much operate an Apple device using your voice exclusively.