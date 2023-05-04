When you open the lid of your MacBook Pro (2023) for the very first time, macOS plays a boot sound. This behavior also occurs across all recent Mac models — and frankly on a lot of other non-Apple devices, too. While the boot sound may not disturb some people, it can be annoying when you frequently shut down and turn on your Apple computer. That's especially true if you tend to turn on your Mac during late hours when your family or flatmates are asleep. Fortunately, you can disable the boot sound on macOS Ventura by following the steps below.

Disabling the Mac boot sound

Launch the System Settings app on your Mac. Go to the Sounds section. Disable the Play sound on startup toggle. Now, whenever you turn on your Mac, it will no longer announce that audibly.

Being able to disable the startup or boot sound on macOS is certainly welcome. While people typically leave their Macs on, many others restart or shut them down when they're not in use. As a result, the boot sound can become an active source of annoyance and disturbance. Ultimately, those not bothered by it can leave it on, and those who can't stand it can simply disable it through the steps we've listed. To re-enable it, you can follow the same steps.