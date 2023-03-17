How to disable iCloud web access using your iPhone or iPad

iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 introduce some privacy-focused features, such as Advanced Data Protection. So if you have one of the recent iPhones or iPads, you will be able to protect your online data even further. Another privacy feature introduced in version 16.2 allows you to disable iCloud web access for your Apple ID. This means no one, not even you, can access your iCloud data through a web browser. This makes it harder for hackers to get their hands on your backed-up photos, notes, contacts, documents, and other sensitive information. To take advantage of this feature on your iPhone or iPad, follow the steps below.

How to disable iCloud web access on iOS and iPadOS

Ensure you're running iOS/iPadOS 16.2 or later on your iDevice. Launch the Settings app. Tap on [your name] at the very top. Go to the iCloud section. Scroll down, and disable the Access iCloud Data on the Web toggle. 3 Images Close Going forward, you won't be able to access your account or its data on iCloud.com unless you give yourself permission through one of your trusted devices, such as your iPhone or iPad.

This privacy feature is handy for those who use Apple products exclusively. That's because iCloud is baked into all of the company's operating systems. Consequently, iDevice users can access all of their iCloud data from their Apple products natively, and they rarely, if ever, need to visit the iCloud website. If you change your mind, you could always enable the toggle to revoke this restriction by following the same steps listed above.