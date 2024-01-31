If you have Microsoft Copilot on your Windows PC and you find it more annoying than useful, it's quite easy to disable. Microsoft hasn't quite integrated Copilot into the broader PC experience just yet (although that may change with Windows 12), and you can turn it off in just a few simple steps.

Ways to disable Microsoft Copilot on Windows

Hide it from your taskbar

Disabling Copilot on Windows is pretty straightforward and requires only a few steps:

Click the Windows Start button on the taskbar. Type settings to open the Settings app. Go to Personalization and then Taskbar, and toggle off the Copilot item.

That's it! Copilot is now disabled. This removes Copilot from the taskbar, but the Windows key+C key combination will still work. There are some additional steps to take if you want Copilot completely removed from your PC.

Disable Copilot with Group Policy

If you'd rather disable Copilot across your whole computer, you can use your Group Policy settings to do this. This requires a Windows 11 Pro or Windows 11 Enterprise subscription. If you don't have either of those, scroll down to the "Disable Copilot using the Windows Registry" section instead.

To use Group Policy settings:

Click the Windows Start button on the taskbar. Type Group policy and open it. Go to User Configuration, Administrative Templates, Windows Components, and then Windows Copilot. Right click Turn-off Windows Copilot and set this function to Enabled.

Once you've rebooted, Copilot should be completely disabled. You won't even be able to use it through the keyboard shortcut.

Disable Copilot using the Windows Registry

If you want to totally disable Copilot and are using Windows 11 Home Edition, the Windows registry is the only way to do that. Be warned, though, that mistaken edits to the registry can cause irreversible damage to your Windows installation. If that happens, you may need to reinstall your operating system, so be very careful.

With that warning, follow these steps:

Press Windows key+R. Type "regedit" and then click Yes to allow Registry Editor to make changes. Go to HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Policies\Microsoft\Windows. Right-click Windows on the left and select New key. Name the key WindowsCopilot, and then click it. Right-click in the pane on the right. Hover over New and select DWORD (32-bit) value. Name it TurnOffWindowsCopilot, click it, and set the value to 1.

Once you've done this, reboot your PC. Copilot is now disabled on your current user account.

All of these steps are perfectly viable for disabling Copilot. However, we recommend just hiding it from your taskbar. If you really want Copilot gone, use the Group Policy editor, but as mentioned above, be very careful when mucking around in the Windows registry. This is a vital and fragile location, and a wrong move can leave your computer unusable.