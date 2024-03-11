OneDrive is one of the best cloud storage services out there, mostly because it's baked into Windows and integrates well with Microsoft Office apps. It automatically syncs most of your files, and mostly stays out of your way. However, it does have its downsides. For one, if OneDrive is syncing files all the time, it can lead to your computer slowing down or losing battery life. Plus, storing all your files in the cloud by default isn't something everyone wants.

If you’re tired of dealing with these issues, you can disable OneDrive temporarily or permanently.

How to pause or turn off OneDrive

If you want to temporarily disable OneDrive but use it in the future, then pausing it is a good idea. This is the quickest way of stopping it from backing up or syncing your files and folders. You can manually choose the pause duration, but just keep in mind that once that duration ends, OneDrive will continue syncing your files.

Click the small arrow next to the date and time icon to open the system tray. From here, click the OneDrive icon. Make sure you only click it once, as double-clicking it will take you to the OneDrive folder. In the OneDrive window, click the gear icon in the top-right corner. From the drop-down menu, click on Pause syncing. You can set the pause duration for two, eight, or 24 hours.

Alternatively, if you want to stop the application completely, click on Quit OneDrive. Next, click Quit OneDrive again on the confirmation box that pops up.

That’s all you need to stop OneDrive temporarily. Remember, whenever you restart your PC OneDrive will start working as usual. If you want to get rid of it permanently, you’ll have to uninstall the app. You can stop OneDrive from launching at startup, though it will still try to syn whenever you launch the app later.

How to uninstall OneDrive

If you're not interested in using OneDrive at all, then you’re better off uninstalling it completely.

Press the Windows key on your keyboard and type OneDrive into the search box. On the right, you’ll see a list of actions that you can perform. Just click Uninstall. This will take you to the Installed apps page in the Settings app. Type OneDrive in the search box at the top. Right-click on the three dots next to the app, and select Uninstall from the drop-down menu. Click Uninstall once again when Windows asks you for confirmation.

If you now search for the OneDrive app in the start menu, you’ll find that it’s no longer there. In case you want to download and install the app again in the future, you can do so by searching for it in the Microsoft Store.

Getting rid of the OneDrive app in Windows 11

There’s a common theme with some of Microsoft’s native Windows 11 apps and features: they’re useful, but sometimes buggy and intrusive. If OneDrive is not working how you expect it to, follow the methods above to either temporarily disable it or remove it from your computer entirely. Just make sure you have other ways of backing up your PC.