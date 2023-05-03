If you've recently bought a new iPhone, such as the iPhone 14 Pro Max, then you may have noticed that the iOS 16 home screen has a persistent search bar. This search bar is visible across all pages, and it can be intrusive. While it's a quick shortcut to access Spotlight Search, you can simply swipe down on the home screen instead of relying on it. So this button pretty much replaces a swipe with a click. This arguably makes it pointless for many users. If you're one of those annoyed by its presence, you'll be delighted to hear that you can actually disable it by following the steps below.

Disabling the home screen search bar on an iPhone

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone. Go to the Home Screen section. Disable the Show on Home Screen toggle under the Search header. Now the search bar will no longer be visible across your home screen pages. To use Spotlight Search, simply swipe down.

As you can see, it's very easy to disable the intrusive search bar on the iOS Home Screen. After all, the button pretty much serves no purpose, considering the swipe gesture exists and it's as convenient. If you find yourself missing the dedicated search bar, then you can enable it by following the same steps listed above.