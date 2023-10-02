Despite some performance issues at launch, Windows 11 has largely been a stable and easy-to-use operating system. There are some design flaws and the usual bugs here and there, but nothing that makes it unusable for most people. However, it can get intrusive by constantly recommending tips and suggestions for using your computer and even pushing ads at certain times. Even the best laptops have these annoying features turned on by default. We'll show you how to disable intrusive notifications, text suggestions, ads on the login page, and search suggestions in Windows 11.

How to disable suggestions and tips from the Settings app

If you're new to Windows 11, you'll save yourself from a lot of trouble by customizing notification settings. Things can quickly get noisy in this latest version of Windows, and those pesky notifications for tips and suggestions don't help much either. Here's how you can turn them off:

Press Windows + I on your keyboard to open the Settings app. From the left panel, search for notifications and click the first suggestion. Scroll down to the bottom until you find Additional settings, and click on it. Uncheck the box next to Get tips and suggestions when using Windows. While you're at it, disable the other options if you find them annoying.

How to disable suggestions and tips using a REG file

The method above should work for most people. However, if your Settings app is unresponsive or disabling tips and suggestions from there didn't work, you can use a REG file instead. All you need to do is create a simple REG file with the required commands. It sounds complex, but it's quite easy to do in practice.

Open the Notepad app. Copy and paste this code inside the app: Windows Registry Editor Version 5.00[HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\ContentDeliveryManager]"SubscribedContent-338389Enabled"=dword:00000000 After that, save the file to your desktop with a .reg extension. Double-click the file you just created, and click Yes when the confirmation dialog box shows up.

The end result for both of these methods is the same. Now, you won't get tips and suggestions notifications in Windows 11. If you want to enable them again, turn them on by going to the notification settings or completely delete the REG file you just created.

How to turn off search suggestions

Turning off those tips and suggestions notifications will make Windows 11 a lot less intrusive. Unfortunately, it doesn't end there. In the search box, there's a feature called Search Highlights that shows you news, events, and trending searches. If you find this information useless or annoying, hiding it is quite easy.

Click the Search icon in the taskbar to open the search box. Click the three dots next to your profile picture, and click Search Settings from the dropdown menu. Scroll down close to the bottom until you find More settings. Click the toggle switch to turn off Show search highlights. Now, if you open up the search box, you'll see that it only shows your Top apps and Quick searches.

How to turn off lock screen suggestions

Even the Windows 11 lock screen isn't safe from this annoying "tips and suggestions" feature. Sometimes, Windows will even decide to show you ads or news that may be relevant to your location. To turn this off, follow the steps below:

Press Windows + I on your keyboard to open the Settings app. From the left panel, click Personalization. Scroll down to find and click the Lock screen option. Under Personalize your lock screen, uncheck the box next to Get fun facts, tips, tricks, and more on your lock screen.

How to turn off text suggestions

Out of all the tips and suggestion features in Windows 11, the text suggestion feature is by far the most useful one. It works similarly to how predictive text works on most phones. Whenever you start typing a sentence in a supported app, Windows will try to autofill or suggest the next couple of words. It's helpful, but if you want to turn it off for whatever reason, here's how:

Press Windows + I on your keyboard to open the Settings app. Click Time & language in the left panel. From this menu, click the Typing option. Next, switch the toggle to off for Show text suggestions when typing on the physical keyboard. While you're here, consider turning off Autocorrect misspelled words if the autocorrection feature also bothers you.

Get rid of annoying suggestions in Windows 11

While these tips and suggestion features are meant to be helpful, most of the time, they just prove to be more distracting or intrusive. Windows 11 is a very sleek operating system, but these notifications can get in the way of that otherwise clean look. Fortunately, disabling most of these settings is easy. Turning them off takes only a few minutes, and if you follow the methods above, you'll have a better Windows experience in no time.