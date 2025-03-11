GPU manufacturers are always looking for ways to push the limits of performance. Every square nanometer matters, and as GPUs continue to get more complex, so do the technologies that work along with them. DLSS, or Deep Learning Super Sampling, is one such technology that Nvidia introduced in 2018, along with the launch of the RTX 20 series. In the present day, DLSS has become such a huge selling point for Nvidia's GPUs, to the point where I actually think it has become their primary weakness, and here's why.

DLSS lengthens life of hardware

A great thing for the frugal PC consumer