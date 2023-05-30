iCloud is a cloud storage solution catered to Apple users, and it's built into just about every product the company sells. While not as ubiquitous as Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive, it's a quality option that has distinct advantages over its competitors. Since iCloud is designed for Apple products, uploading photos and videos to the cloud can happen automatically without even having to think about it. But what about when you need to download your photos and videos from the cloud? Though there are some quirks with the process, it is possible to download photos and videos from iCloud to another device.

What you need to download photos from iCloud

Though it may be possible to download photos from iCloud through the Photos app on an Apple device, that's not what the company recommends. Instead, you should download photos and videos from its iCloud web client in a browser. That means you don't need an Apple product to download your photos and videos from iCloud. Any device that can connect to the internet and load up the iCloud web client is capable of downloading photos and videos stored in Apple's cloud storage platform.

Why you might want to download photos from iCloud

A lot of people load photos and videos to the cloud since they won't have to worry about using up on-device storage, so why would you want to download them again? There are a few reasons that you might want download media from iCloud, but it generally comes down to sharing and security. Downloading from iCloud is essential if you want to share a photo or video without having to deal with a sharing link or download link, and it can also help you get better quality out of your media. Plus, saving photos and videos on a physical storage device in addition to iCloud can be a good idea so that you're protected if you can't get into your iCloud account in the future.

How to download your photos from iCloud if you have less than 1,000 photos

Apple makes it tricky to download more than 1,000 photos from iCloud at once, but if you have less than that, the process is pretty simple. It's easier on a computer or laptop, but it can also be done on a mobile device.

Open iCloud.com and sign in with your Apple ID and password. Click the Photos app. Use the keyboard shortcut Command + A on Mac and Control + A on Windows to select all the photos you have saved to iCloud. Click the download button in the top right corner of the window. Follow the on-screen prompts to authorize the download. Look for a folder or zipped file in your download folder titled iCloud Photos.

How to download your photos from iCloud if you have more than 1,000 photos

Since iCloud won't let you download more than 1,000 photos or videos at a time, you'll have to select about a thousand at a time. Though you can manually select them, there is a more efficient way to download more than 1,000 photos or videos.

Open iCloud.com and sign in with your Apple ID and password. Click the Photos app. Hold and drag your cursor to select multiple photos and videos at once. Keep an eye on the total count in the top right corner of the screen to make sure you're not selecting more than 1,000 photos. Click the download button in the top right corner of the window. Follow the on-screen prompts to authorize the download. Look for a folder or zipped file in your download folder titled iCloud Photos. Repeat the above steps until you have downloaded all the photos and videos from your library.

What's next for your download

Apple lets you download your photos immediately — albeit only 1,000 of them at a time — so you don't have to wait for a download link. However, if you're downloading a lot of photos and videos or ones with large file sizes, it may take a while. After the download has finished processing, you'll be able to share and save your photos and videos from iCloud as needed.