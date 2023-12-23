EA was the king of sports games in the early 2000s, covering nearly every major sport. Cricket was one of the recurring titles in the EA Sports franchise. But, by the end of the decade, EA stopped producing Cricket games, along with numerous other underperforming titles.

That leaves many people still wanting to play the old games, which is harder than you may think. First, you have to find a copy of Cricket 07, which was never released in North America. Then, you have to get it working on Windows 11. Unfortunately, having a powerful gaming computer won't help much because there are several compatibility issues with the operating system. While it is possible to get Cricket 07 working on Windows 11, you may be better off looking for an alternative Cricket game from an Indie developer.

Finding Cricket 07

Because Cricket 07 was the last game in the series, it is the one most people want to play. Additionally, Cricket 07 was only released on PC in Europe and Australia (there was also a PS2 version in those countries).

Unsurprisingly, Cricket 07 is not sold these days by EA in either physical or digital formats. This is the case for most of the company's older titles, as well as other discontinued EA Sports series. While the game is available on a few "abandonware" websites, the only legitimate means of acquiring the game is to buy a used copy.

I did come across some copies for sale in the U.S. on sites like eBay, but they are not common. The good news is that they are not too expensive since cricket is not a popular sport in North America. Unfortunately, purchasing a PS2 copy of Cricket 07 is not an option because the console version is region-locked to PAL.

Installing Cricket 07 on Windows 11

Once you have a Cricket 07 file or disc, you have to install it on the computer. Files typically come in the form of ISOs, which have to be virtually mounted before use. Similarly, physical discs must be used with an optical drive. After running numerous tests, we determined that it is nearly impossible to get Cricket 07 working on Windows 11. The steps below use a virtual machine running Windows XP, which you can easily install on your computer

Launch your virtual machine and boot the operating system. Mount the file or insert the disc into the virtual drive. In Oracle VirtualBox, click Devices > Optical Drives > Choose a Disk File, then select the file to mount. Launch the installer if it does not open automatically. Click Start > Run, then choose the mounted .iso file from the dropdown menu at the top of the window. Click the Install button to begin the installation. Enter the serial key when prompted. Confirm the installation directory by selecting Next. Insert the second disc when prompted by following step 2. Wait for Cricket 07 to finish installing. This usually takes less than 30 seconds on modern computers. Once complete, select whether to launch the game or exit the installer before clicking the Finish button.

Getting Cricket 07 to work on Windows 11 with an emulator

Another alternative that may provide better results and should be quicker is using a PS2 emulator. Because Cricket 07 was ported to that console, we can get a pretty similar experience by running it in an emulator on Windows 11. However, you will have to source the file, and it may take a little while to map out the keys to your liking.

Download a PlayStation 2 emulator such as PCSX2, Cricket 07, and a set of BIOS files. Begin installing PCSX2 by clicking Next on the next two screens to use the default install settings. Close Copy the recently downloaded BIOS files into the BIOS folder of the PCSX2 directory. If the BIOS doesn't show up at the top, hit the Refresh button, and the newly added BIOS options should appear. Close Select the BIOS you want to use, but remember that you will likely need the European BIOS since this game was never available in North America. Click Finish to exit the installer. Run the emulator and select CDVD > Iso Selector > Browse. Locate the ISO file for Cricket 07 and select Open. Boot the game by clicking System > Reboot CDVD, then start playing!

Playing Cricket 07

If you are still struggling to get the game up and running, then consider trying it on a Windows 10 computer, as you should have fewer issues. Considering how popular cricket is worldwide, it is unfortunate that EA never made more games or at least remastered older titles. Being over 15 years old, Cricket 07 is really showing its age, but it is still one of the best ways to experience the sport virtually. However, playing Cricket 07 is more about nostalgia for many gamers than it is about the actual gameplay.