Apple's best iPhone, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, is excellent for running games locally. Though, expectedly, you won't find plenty of desktop game titles on the iOS App Store. That's why you may find yourself needing to rely on cloud gaming services to enjoy superior games on your new iPad or iPhone. Nvidia's GeForce Now happens to be one of the more popular cloud gaming solutions, and it's compatible with iOS and iPadOS.

What's Nvidia GeForce Now?

Nvidia GeForce Now, a cloud gaming service from Nvidia, offers multiple tiers for different monthly fees, and you can access it from pretty much any modern device. The service allows you to connect your existing game store accounts, such as Steam, to play games you've already purchased. It also offers additional titles, and your progress syncs across all of your devices. So this subscription service essentially handles the processing needed to run triple-A games. This allows you to play the titles on weaker devices that may not be able to handle them natively, such as iPhones and iPads.

How to download GeForce Now to iPhone or iPad

A GeForce Now app would go against Apple's App Store guidelines. Consequently, you won't find an official GeForce Now application on the App Store. While you can't download GeForce Now to your iPhone or iPad, however, you can still access the service and play your favorite games by following the steps below.

Launch the Safari app on your iDevice. Head to the official GeForce Now website. Tap on the Share button. Click on Add to Home Screen. Hit Add to confirm. 3 Images Close A GeForce Now icon will now appear on your iOS or iPadOS Home Screen. Click it. Tap Agree & Continue after reading the terms carefully. That's it! You can now log into your account and play any of the games you own, assuming you have an active subscription to the service. 3 Images Close

GeForce Now is an excellent solution for those who want to play some of the latest, most demanding games on the go, and without needing to invest in a gaming computer. As you can see, setting up the service on iOS and iPadOS is incredibly simple. The progressive web app (PWA) you add to the Home Screen makes it convenient to access and use the service, even though a native app for it doesn't exist. And do note that you have to rely on the PWA through the methods we've listed above for the service to work. Running it in Safari simply won't work.