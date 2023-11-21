PUBG Mobile has quickly become popular among iPhone gamers, especially after Fortnite's removal from the App Store. With the latter title out of the way, PUBG Mobile is now arguably the best battle royale available on iOS 17, and the one hosting the largest user base. Additionally, this game works on the latest iPads, and it's a solid option for iPadOS 17 users who want to get in some shooting action. However, to actually play PUBG Mobile, you first have to download it and set it up on your iPhone or iPad.

PUBG Mobile requirements

To download and play PUBG Mobile on your iDevice, you will need to have the following:

An iPhone or iPad running iOS 9 or a newer OS version

Sufficient space on your iDevice. This will vary depending on the latest version of the game, but it's certainly more than 2GB. If you don't meet this requirement, you can free up space on your iPhone or iPad by following the steps in our linked guide

A reliable internet connection

An Apple ID

How to download PUBG Mobile on iPhone or iPad

PUBG Mobile is available in most regions on Apple's App Store. However, some countries, such as India and China, have slightly modified versions of the game to comply with local laws and regulations. While the different variants have mismatched names and unique App Store listings, they all share pretty much the same gameplay experience. So, with that out of the way, let's hop into the installation process.

Launch the App Store on your compatible iPhone or iPad. Go to the Search tab in the bottom right corner, and type "PUBG Mobile" in the Search Bar towards the top. You can alternatively click the following links to download PUBG Mobile (international), Battlegrounds Mobile India (India), or Game for Peace (China). Tap the Get button to download the game. If you've downloaded it before, you'll see a Download icon instead of the Get button. Wait for it to finish downloading and installing. This could take some time on slow networks, since the game's size is over 2GB. PUBG Mobile (or your local variant) should now appear on your Home Screen and in the App Library. If you can't find the game in either place, you can use Spotlight Search to launch it. Close

How to delete PUBG Mobile on iOS or iPadOS

If you no longer want to play PUBG Mobile, you can easily delete it from your iDevice by following these steps:

Hold on to its icon on the Home Screen. Click Remove App and confirm by tapping Delete App. Alternatively, hold on to its icon in the App Library, tap Delete App, and confirm by clicking Delete. Your iDevice will now completely uninstall PUBG Mobile. Close

As you can see, downloading PUBG Mobile on iPhone or iPad is quite simple. The game itself is free to play, so if you have never tried it in the past, there's no harm in giving it a shot. Do note, however, that PUBG Mobile offers optional in-app purchases. Through them, you can choose to buy digital items using real money. Nonetheless, you can still enjoy PUBG Mobile just fine without spending on it, and it's objectively one of the best games for iPad and iPhone users.