Microsoft Edge is a great alternative to Google Chrome. It gives you a similar browsing experience but uses way fewer resources. On top of that, it’s packed with shopping tools to help you snag the best deals online. There’s a built-in price tracker, a price comparison feature that works across tons of retailers, and even coupons to save you extra cash on that new laptop or big-screen TV you’ve been wanting. Let's dive into the ways Edge can help you shop smarter, whether it’s Black Friday, Cyber Monday, or Christmas.

Find the best price and compare it to other stores

While there are many third-party price tracker add-ons available for Edge, Microsoft’s browser can natively show you a product’s price history while you’re shopping online. It will show you a graph indicating how much the item has sold for in the past and how the current price compares. You can also save the product to your Microsoft account to receive alerts as soon as the price drops. Follow the steps below to use the built-in price tracker feature.

Open Microsoft Edge and go to the product page. Look for a price tag icon on the right side of the address bar — it will pop up if there’s an offer available. If the product is at its lowest price, Edge will let you know with a message saying, “You have the best price.” Click the price tag icon to open the Shopping sidebar. Under the Price history tab, a graph will show you how the price has changed over the past month.

After checking the price history, head over to the “Compare with other retailers” tab to see what the item costs on other websites. In our testing, this feature was a bit hit-or-miss. It works on most products but often shows price comparisons from only a few retailers, even when the item is available at more stores. One reason for this is that the feature doesn’t support all stores yet. For example, it currently doesn’t work with Samsung’s website.

On certain products, you’ll also find user insights. This includes Review Insights, an AI-generated summary of all the user reviews. It even highlights the pros and cons of the product based on what people are loving or complaining about.

Another handy shopping feature in Edge is the coupon tool. When you visit an online store like Amazon or Best Buy, Edge automatically detects any available coupons and pops up a notification in the address bar to let you know.

Set up a price drop alert

Most products get discounted during Black Friday, but keeping track of what you want to buy can be a hassle. If you’re not quick when the price drops, it might sell out before you snag it. That’s where Edge comes in — it lets you set up a price drop alert so you don’t miss your chance.

Open Microsoft Edge and make sure shopping features are enabled. Visit the product page of the item you’re interested in. Look for a price tag icon in the address bar—it shows up automatically if Edge detects a trackable product. Click the price tag icon and select the Track price option. You can track multiple products simultaneously. Edge will now monitor the price for you. When the price drops, you’ll get a notification right in your browser so that you don’t miss the deal.

Get the best deals this holiday season

The shopping features on Edge will help you snag all the best deals this holiday season. If you want to get even more out of the browser, consider adding a price tracker extension like Keepa or using tools like CamelCamelCamel. For the truly dedicated, you could even create your own price tracker.

