Have to edit an Office file like a Word document on a Chromebook? There are three ways you can do it.

Unlike the best Windows laptops, ChromeOS devices are intended to be used online. Doing a lot of tasks on a Chromebook or great ChromeOS tablet initially depend on connecting to the internet. One of those things is editing Office files.

There are actually three ways you can edit these types of files on a Chromebook. You can use Google Workspace apps, Microsoft 365 web apps, or download the Microsoft 365 Android apps (not suggested). Regardless of your preferred method, we have a step-by-step guide on how to do it.

How to edit Office files with Google Workplace

For most people using a Chromebook, the easiest way to edit Office files is to use Google Workspace apps because it's Google's take on Microsoft Office. Google Sheets is Microsoft Excel; Google Docs is Microsoft Word; and Google Slides is Microsoft PowerPoint. These apps have many of the same features, and even the user interface will feel familiar. You'll still need the internet to initially access and edit these files and save them to your Google Drive, but there are ways you can make Workspace files available offline.

Sign in with your Google Account and go to docs.google.com. Press the menu button in the sidebar, and choose which type of Office file you want to edit. Start your document as you normally would. When you're ready to save, go to File, then Download. It'll save to your Chromebook. Choose the file format you want. For easier access to downloaded Office files in the future, install the Office Editing for Docs, Sheets & Slides extension by visiting the Chrome Web Store and clicking Add to Chrome.

Now, the next time you open an Office file saved on your Chromebook, it will automatically open in the respective Google Workspace app.

Since you have the extension installed, whenever you open a downloaded Office file, you'll be taken to Google Workspace to edit it. Note that if you want access to this file offline, all you need to do is upload it to your Google Drive and then make it available offline.

How to edit Office files with the Microsoft 365 apps

If you prefer to use Microsoft Office to edit Office files, you can also do this on a Chromebook thanks to Microsoft 365 apps. Keep in mind you'll need a subscription as the free versions are limited in functionality (but you can often get Microsoft 365 through work or school, so be sure to check). You also can't edit Office files offline with Microsoft 365; you'll have to go to the website each time. That said, here's how to get started.

Go to Office.com and sign in with a Microsoft Account. Look in the sidebar for the various Office apps. Select either Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, or OneNote. Create a blank document. Edit the file, and when ready, save it. You can save the file to OneDrive by going to Save as and selecting a folder. You can also save to your Chromebook by selecting Download a copy. If you already have an Office file saved on your Chromebook that you want to edit in Microsoft 365, go back to Office.com and choose Upload and open... For faster access to Office.com, you also can install the Microsoft 365 extension.

For easier access to the Microsoft 365 apps, you can also create a Progressive Web App. Just visit the three-button menu at the top when you're on Office.com, choose More Tools and Create Shortcut. This adds a Microsoft 365 app to your Chromebook, but keep in mind you'll need the internet to access it each time.

How to edit Office files offline with the Microsoft Office Android apps

This final method of editing Office files on a Chromebook involves downloading the legacy Microsoft Office Android apps, but we wouldn't recommend it because it's no longer supported by Microsoft. The apps are still listed on the Google Play Store and you can download them if you want, but you'll end up with apps that aren't officially supported and might be buggy. Similar to using the Microsoft 365 web apps, you'll need a subscription to use them, too.

Download any Microsoft Office Android app (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) with the links below. Open the respected app you need, and ignore the warning message by clicking Not now. Sign in with a Microsoft Account. Grant the required permissions and press the back button. Resize the app by clicking in the title bar and choosing Resizable, then Allow. Edit your file as normal, then save by selecting File and Save As. If you want to open an Office File, choose File, Open, and This Device.

That's all there is for editing Office files on your excellent Chromebook. Out of all three methods, the best way is to use the Google Workspace apps since they're native to Chromebook. You can, of course, use Microsoft 365, but this will require an internet connection. Microsoft Android apps might no longer be supported, but Google is working on an integration with Microsoft 365 in the ChromeOS Files app that makes it easier to install them and open the files straight with Microsoft 365 rather than with Google's services.