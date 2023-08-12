Google's new Cinematic and Emoji wallpapers are two of my favorite customization features to have come out in a while. They can both change the complete vibe of your homescreen, and they're super easy to set up on a Pixel phone. I wish they were available on both phones. There's no way to tell whether Google would bring these features to more phones, but there is a way to get at least one of them working on any Android phone.

That's right, there's a workaround to get Google's Pixel-exclusive Emoji wallpaper on any Android phone. It's not a flawless workaround, and it doesn't work as well as it does on Pixel phones, but it's your best bet at the moment. So if you don't have a Pixel phone and you really want to try Google's new emoji wallpapers on your device, then here's a step-by-step guide detailing how to get it.

How to get Google's Emoji Wallpapers on any Android phone

This particular workaround involves downloading and installing an APK on your device. Sadly, that's the only way to get this feature working on other Android phones, so if you're not comfortable downloading APKs from third-party sources, you'll have to wait for Google to bring them officially to your device.

Download the Emoji Workshop Wallpaper from APKMirror. Install the APK on your Android phone. Long-press an empty space on your phone's homescreen and select the option to change the wallpaper. Hit the three-dot icon to locate the Live Wallpaper option to find the emoji workshop. 3 Images Close Use the workshop to create and customize the emoji wallpaper to your liking. Select the checkmark to see the option to apply the wallpaper. 2 Images Close

And that's how easy it is to create and use the emoji wallpaper feature on any Android phone. You may not be able to get a preview of the emoji wallpaper you're creating, but the feature will still work. I tried it on the Galaxy S23, the Galaxy A54 5G, and the RedMagic 8S Pro, and it worked very well on all three phones. The wallpapers I created on these phones using the APK looked similar to the ones I made on the Pixel 7. Even the Randomize button worked without any issues, so you should be able to get new wallpapers easily.

The only caveat here is that the Emoji wallpaper itself isn't interactive as it is on Pixel phones, meaning the emoji won't move or respond to your touch. That's not necessarily a dealbreaker, but it's worth keeping in mind. It is an unofficial workaround for a Pixel-exclusive feature, after all, so it's best to keep your expectations in check.