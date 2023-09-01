Similar to the best Windows laptops, there are a lot of great accessibility features in ChromeOS to help make best Chromebooks easier to use for everyone. One of those, in particular, is the auto clicker. This feature lets your mouse cursor automatically click once it has stopped moving on the screen after a preset period of time. You have complete control of this through the ChromeOS settings page. Here's a look at how you can enable it.

How to enable auto clicker on ChromeOS

Once you leave your mouse alone for a predetermined period of time, it'll click whatever's on the screen. This can be helpful for those with motor disabilities, and like other similar settings, it's available in the Accessibility menu in the ChromeOS settings app. You'll need to press the Alt + Shift + S keys together to open the Quick settings and then select the Settings cog. Once open, you can dive deeper and enable the feature.

Select Accessibility. Choose Cursor and touchpad. Choose the option for Automatic clicks and make sure the switch is turned to blue for On.

From here, you'll see options to set a Delay before click, which is the time before a click starts once your mouse stops moving. You can also can check the toggle box for Ignore minor cursor movements to avoid accidental clicks. Other than that, you can change the size of the cursor area to make clicking easier, or select revert to left click so your mouse goes back to left-click options once you finish a click.

You'll also now notice a new cursor menu at the bottom of the screen. From here, you can hover your mouse over the icons to select the different types of clicks. There's left-click, right-click, double-click, click and drag, scroll, or a menu button. Just point where you'd want to perform the action and wait. Then, you can move the mouse back to where you want the action to occur. There's even a scroll icon, which you can tap for additional scroll options for left, right, top, bottom, and close. At any time, you can pause auto click by choosing the pause button.

When you're ready to turn off automatic clicks, just turn the switch to the off position. That's pretty much all there is to the auto-clicker on ChromeOS. We hope you found this guide helpful, and remember, we do have guides for other ChromeOS settings like reading mode, high contrast mode, and even ChromeOS shortcuts.