When you first set up a new iPhone, such as the iPhone 14 Pro Max, iOS 16 will prompt you to pick an appearance. You get to choose between Dark Mode and Light Mode. For those unfamiliar, as their names suggest, the former applies a layer of dark colors on the system's user interface, while the latter goes for brighter colors. Expectedly, even after you pick an appearance, you can switch between the two modes later on, manually or automatically. Below you will find the steps you need to follow to enable or disable Dark Mode in three different ways.

Enabling/disabling Dark Mode through the Settings

Launch the Settings app on your iDevice. Scroll down and go to the Display & Brightness section. In the Appearance section, choose Light, Dark, or Automatic. The first two options enable the respective mode indefinitely. Alternatively, you can automate the switch between the two modes based on the time of the day through the third option. 2 Images Close

Using the Dark Mode toggle in Control Center

If you tend to switch between Dark Mode and Light Mode often, then adding the toggle to the Control Center would save you some time. To do so:

Launch the Settings app. Tap on the Control Center section. Scroll down and tap on the plus (+) button next to the Dark Mode option. Now you can enable and disable Dark Mode through the newly added toggle in the Control Center. 2 Images Close

Relying on Siri to enable/disable Dark Mode

If you tend to depend on Siri, then you could also trigger the virtual assistant and say Enable Dark Mode or Disable Dark Mode.

As you can see, there are several ways to enable to disable Dark Mode on iOS and iPadOS. So no matter what your preferences are or what your workflow looks like, you will find a way to switch between the two modes. Though, many people, including me, set the appearance once and leave it as-is at all times. I personally can't tolerate how bright Light Mode is, so I rely on Dark Mode at all times.