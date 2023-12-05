There's something to be said for the sound of clacking keys. It makes you feel productive and provides a sense of satisfaction. But sometimes, you don't want loud noises but still desire some feedback while typing. Did you know you can change your keyboard settings on all the latest iPhones to deliver haptic feedback instead of the signature sound or keeping it on silent altogether? This is not only useful for those who prefer it. For those with visual or other sensory issues, the slight vibration as you type could be a game-changer.

How to turn on the haptic keyboard for iOS

Open Settings on your iPhone. Go to Sounds & Haptics. Select Keyboard Feedback under the System Sounds & Haptics menu. Close From here, you can turn on Sound and/or Haptic. For Haptic feedback, tap the slider to the right until it turns green. Close One more step to confirm it will work: go back to Settings. Select Accessibility. Scroll down to Touch. Scroll down to Vibration and verify that it's on. If it's not, tap the slider to the right to turn it on (it will turn green). Close Open a message window, e-mail, web page, or document that requires typing on the phone's keyboard to test it out. You will feel a slight vibration as you type each virtual key.

Why would you use the haptic keyboard?

The haptic keyboard, available for any iPhone with at least iOS 16 (and certainly with the latest iOS 17), is a great way to get tactile feedback without the loud tapping sound. If you're in a public setting, you might also want to avoid annoying others as you furiously compose messages. But you still want some type of feedback. It even works in silent mode so even if you turned off the loud typing sounds long ago, using the haptic keyboard gives you a pleasurable little vibration as you type that you'll quickly get used to and likely love.

It's worth noting that using haptic feedback on the keyboard of a phone like the iPhone 15 Pro Max may impact its battery life, though this isn't officially confirmed (Apple only says it "might.”) But it's worth turning on at certain times, like when you're in a quiet library or traveling on public transportation.

Apple might have been relatively late to the game since a haptic keyboard has been available for Android devices for some time. But it's another cool feature you might not have even realized your phone had. And it's a nice way to get comforting feedback as you type without making everyone around you aware that you're typing.