Sending a text message isn’t exactly rocket science, but attempting to decipher the various acronyms associated with text messaging standards can get a bit tricky. For years, smartphones have utilized SMS and MMS protocols for sending and receiving messages, but tech is always moving forward. Now, there's RCS for firing off messages and sharing photos. RCS has actually been around for a long time; it's only now that the protocol is being introduced to Android's Messages app.

What is RCS messaging?

Rich Communication Services (RCS) is a messaging protocol that comes with a whole suite of features you can access when you use an RCS-enabled device. This includes hi-res media sharing, real-time typing feedback that lets you know when your friend is typing, read receipts, improved encryption, and more. While iPhones and various third-party messaging apps have had access to RCS for a minute, Android has only recently hopped on the bandwagon.

That means the default Messages app that comes with your Android smartphone is now part of the RCS club, but you may have to adjust a few settings to officially join the party.

Advantages of RCS messaging vs. SMS and MMS

RCS messaging taps into Wi-Fi and cellular data to deliver texts and media from one device to another. While sending an MMS (Multimedia Messaging Service) message also requires an internet connection, the RCS format is far less limited when it comes to what types of files can be sent, how large these files can be, and how secure they are from end to end.

SMS (Short Message Service) is the outlier of the trio since it doesn't require an internet connection. As far as limitations, though, an SMS message can only be up to 160 characters long and can't include photos, videos, emoji, or links. Whenever you send a text message with any kind of attached media, you’re automatically sending either an RCS or MMS message.

How to enable RCS for Messages

For Android device owners, Messages is going to be your go-to RCS messaging app. While its RCS function may already be activated on your phone, if you’ve just downloaded it for the first time or have reset your Android device, you may have to enable the setting. Here’s how it’s done:

Launch the Messages app. Select your Google account avatar in the top-right corner of the screen. Tap Messages settings. 2 Images Michael Bizzaco / XDA Close Tap RCS chats. If RCS is disabled, simply toggle the setting on. 2 Images Close After verifying your phone number, you should see a Status: Connected banner confirming that RCS is ready to go.

Does RCS messaging cost more?

Source: Nokia

Whether RCS costs more depends on your mobile plan. Generally speaking, most cell providers offer some kind of unlimited data option, which bodes well for those of us who are constantly sending media and emoji. With unlimited data, you’ll be able to send RCS and MMS messages to your heart’s content.

However, there are cellular plans that may cost a bit less than plans with unlimited data but with data caps attached to the premium. So, while you may be able to send RCS and MMS messages, you only have a certain amount of bytes to do so with until your provider notifies you that you’re going over your monthly limit.

But guess what? If you’re hanging out at home all day, you can turn off your cellular data, hop onto Wi-Fi, and send RCS and MMS messages without dipping into your monthly data (if there’s a cap on your plan). And even if you have unlimited data, sometimes a fast and powerful Wi-Fi network will send advanced media faster than traditional cell data can.

RCS messaging is the best messaging

As you can see, RCS is the best way to send text messages that are chock-full of things like pictures, videos, and emojis. It took a minute for Android hardware to be able to access this incredible texting format, but now that the protocol is integrated into popular devices like the Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy smartphones, you’ll be able to pepper each and every message with lots of extra content.

And if, for whatever reason, your Android smartphone doesn’t have RCS enabled by default, getting the feature activated is a straightforward process that takes very little time.