Every so often, Windows 11 gets what's known as a "Moment" update that adds new features to the operating system. Recently, the Moment 3 update, released in May of this year, added a critical feature that has long been requested by users of the Windows operating system: seconds on the clock in the Windows taskbar. It's something that can help you keep track of time more accurately, but it's not on by default. You just have to take a quick trip to the settings app to turn it on.

How to enable the seconds on the Windows 11 clock

To enable seconds on the Windows 11 clock, you'll first have to ensure you've installed the Moment 3 Update on your Windows 11 PC. You can grab the update today by opening the Windows 11 settings app with Windows Key + I. Then head to Windows Update and press Check for Updates. From there, your PC will install the latest version of Windows.

Note that at the time of publication, the Moment 3 Update is an optional update, so it might show under the main updates page as KB5026446 optional update. After this period, it will be rolled out to everyone as a standard security update. Once up and running with Moment 3, here's how to enable the seconds.

Right-click on the taskbar. Choose Taskbar settings. Click the down arrow next to Taskbar behaviors. Scroll all the way to the bottom and click the checkbox for Show seconds in the system tray clock.

That's it! You now should have enabled the seconds on the clock on your great Windows laptop or Windows 11 PC. There's not much to it. Oddly enough, though, it looks like this feature might end up using more power, as Microsoft has added the (uses more power) note next to the checkbox. So, you'll want to keep this in mind.