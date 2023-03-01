You'll need to enable virtualization if you want to run virtual machines on Windows 11 or even use the Windows Subsystem for Linux. Here's how.

Whether you're trying to run a standard virtual machine using Hyper-V or using the Windows Subsystem for Linux, virtualization is a crucial feature for many Windows users and developers. Virtualization is the technology that allows your PC to create an isolated, emulated computer within itself, which lets you run apps in a safe environment or try an operating system that's not usually supported by default.

While we've covered the general process of creating a virtual machine, you'll want to enable virtualization before you get into any of that, and there are two major steps. First, assuming your hardware supports it (most modern PCs do), you may need to enable it in the BIOS. Then, you'll need to enable virtualization features in Windows 11 itself. Let's take a look at how to do these things.

How to enable virtualization in the BIOS

Enabling virtualization in the BIOS isn't the most straightforward process because the brand of your PC or even the kind of device you have will impact how to get into and use BIOS. Windows 11 does make it easier to get to the BIOS settings, though, so here's what you need to do:

Open the Settings app and choose Recovery from the main page. Look for Advanced startup. Click Restart now next to it to see advanced startup settings when you reboot. Alternatively, you can hold Shift on your keyboard while restarting your PC through the Start menu. Click Troubleshoot, then Advanced options. Choose UEFI Firmware Settings, then Restart. At this point, you'll be taken to the BIOS/UEFI settings for your PC, which will vary depending on your device. Virtualization settings are often under an Advanced or Security section, though it depends on the motherboard. Look for an option called Virtualization Technology or simply Virtualization and set it to Enabled. This option may have a different name depending on your PC's model. Save your settings and restart the computer.

You'll now have virtualization enabled on your PC at the BIOS level. Next, you'll have to enable virtualization features in Windows 11.

How to enable Windows 11 virtualization features

There are a few virtualization features in Windows 11 you may need to enable depending on your use case. Here's how to enable them.

Open the Start menu (or Windows Search) and search for Turn Windows features on or off. Choose the first result. There are three main options you may want to enable here: Hyper-V enables the built-in virtual machine management solution on Windows 11, letting you create and manage multiple virtual machines, whether you want to run a different operating system or version of Windows. You'll want to make sure all the subcomponents are selected. This feature is only natively available on Windows 11 Pro or higher SKUs, but we have a guide on installing Hyper-V on Windows 11 Home.

enables the built-in virtual machine management solution on Windows 11, letting you create and manage multiple virtual machines, whether you want to run a different operating system or version of Windows. You'll want to make sure all the subcomponents are selected. This feature is only natively available on Windows 11 Pro or higher SKUs, but we have a guide on installing Hyper-V on Windows 11 Home. Virtual Machine Platform enables some virtualization components required for specific Windows 11 features, like the Windows Subsystem for Linux and Windows Subsystem for Android, which let you run Linux and Android apps on Windows 11. Other apps may also rely on this.

enables some virtualization components required for specific Windows 11 features, like the Windows Subsystem for Linux and Windows Subsystem for Android, which let you run Linux and Android apps on Windows 11. Other apps may also rely on this. Window Hypervisor Platform is a less common feature that enables certain virtualization features for third-party apps. Unless you know of a specific program or solution that requires it, you probably don't need to enable this one. Check the boxes for the features you want to enable, and click OK. Wait for the necessary components to finish installing. Click Restart now.

Virtualization will now be set up on your PC. If you enabled Hyper-V, you can search for Hyper-V Manager to get started with creating virtual machines. You can download the Windows Subsystem for Linux and Windows Subsystem for Android from the Microsoft Store if you'd like to use those solutions. If you have other solutions needing virtualization, they should also work once you've followed these steps.