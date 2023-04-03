If you've used a laptop or PC in the past, there's a good chance you've heard of something called the BIOS, which stands for Basic Input Output System. In more modern laptops, there's also UEFI, or Unified Extensible Firmware Interface, which is a replacement for the legacy BIOS. Pretty much any modern computer uses UEFI, especially those running Windows 11, but you'll often see people refer to it as BIOS out of habit. While there are some differences, both of these things serve essentially the same purpose, which is to give you the ability to configure certain low-level features such as Secure Boot, or enable virtualization, which is required to enable Hyper-V and use virtual machines, for example.

Prior to UEFI and Windows 8, accessing the BIOS was mostly only possible by pressing a specific key on your keyboard while the computer was booting up, and that key could be different depending on the brand of PC you had. These days, it's much easier to do this thanks to some changes in Windows that let you access the UEFI firmware settings straight from the operating system. Let's take a look at the different ways you can access the BIOS on your Windows PC.

How to access the BIOS through Windows

As we've just mentioned, the easiest way to access the BIOS settings these days is to use the Settings app, primarily because this is also the most universal way to do it. Regardless of what brand of PC you have, as long as it's a modern one, this method will work. Here's how it goes:

Open the Settings app In the System section (it opens by default) choose Recovery. Click Restart now next to Advanced startup. You'll be taken to the Windows Recovery Environment. Another option to get to the Windows Recovery Environment is to use the Restart option in the Start menu while holding down the Shift key on your keyboard. Here, click Troubleshoot. Click Advanced options. Choose UEFI Firmware Settings. Click Restart.

You'll be taken to the BIOS settings for your PC, which depends on who makes the motherboard (in the case of a desktop PC) or laptop. Navigating these settings will vary from device to device, so it's a good idea to look up instructions from the company that makes it so you know where to find what you're looking for.

Access the BIOS using a key on your keyboard

If you're using an older laptop, potentially running Windows 7 or earlier, or you just want a different way to access the BIOS that doesn't require you to go into the operating system, you can still use the old method of pressing a key while your computer is starting up. This will vary depending on the brand of PC you have, and you may want to look up the specific keys for your laptop. Some PCs also tell you what key you should press as they're starting up, but it can be easy to miss thanks to the fast boot times of modern PCs.

While they can vary, there are some fairly common keys you may want to start with depending on the brand of PC you have. You can find those below:

Acer F2 or Delete Asus F2 or Delete Dell F2 or F12 HP Escape (Esc) or F10 Lenovo F1 or F2 MSI Delete Samsung F2 Surface Hold the Volume Up button and press and release the Power button Dynabook/Toshiba F2

In order to get to the BIOS settings using this key, simply do this:

Power on your laptop (or restart it if it's on already) Press the BIOS key as soon as you see the splash screen with the brand logo. You can try pressing the key repeatedly to make sure you get it.

That's pretty much all there is to it. In general, we do recommend using the Settings app in Windows 11 to access your BIOS settings more easily, but this method can be useful if your system is unstable for one reason or another.

If your facing issues with your computer and you need to start over, you can check out how to reset Windows 11 to its factory settings, which is something you may want to do from time to time anyway. If you're still experiencing issues, you may need to install Windows 11 again with a completely clean slate.