We all want our laptops to last as long as possible without having to be plugged in — after all, that's the whole point of a laptop. While there are many things you can do to extend the battery life of your laptop, such as disabling startup tasks to prevent additional battery consumption. But Windows 11 also comes with a "battery saver" feature that helps you extend the battery life of you're laptop, particularly when it's running low. There are also various settings you can change to help improve battery life on your PC.

Battery saver turns off certain background tasks in Windows 11, like email and calendar syncing. It's a quick and easy way to make your laptop last longer on a charge, though it does come with some potential downsides, like missing certain notifications and worse performance overall. Out of the box, the battery saver is set to turn on when your battery level reaches 20% or lower, but you can configure it to function based on your needs.

Set up battery saver on Windows 11

If you want to change the behavior for battery saver on your Windows 11 PC, it's fairly straightforward. Here's what you need to do:

Open the Settings app. In the System section that opens by default, click Power & battery. Expand the Battery saver option to see all settings. If you want to turn battery saver on immediately, simply click Turn on. This will enable battery saver until you turn it off. Having battery saver enabled at all times can limit the notifications you'll receive and could cause you to miss important information. Alternatively, if you want to change when battery saver is automatically enabled, you can use the dropdown menu next to Turn battery saver on automatically at, and choose the percentage you prefer. Battery saver will be enabled whenever the battery level is at that level or lower and the laptop isn't charging. You can also set it Never if you'd rather not enable battery saver at all. You can use the Lower screen brightness when using battery saver option for additional savings or disable it if the brightness change bothers you. If you enable this option, the brightness will be lowered by 20% when battery saver is enabled, compared to the standard brightness. All changes are saved automatically.

Other power settings to save battery

Beyond using battery saver, there are a few other settings you can tweak in to improve the battery life of your laptop. If you want to extend your battery life without the potential downsides of battery saver, try this:

Open the Settings app and navigate to the Power & battery page as explained above. Click the dropdown menu next to Power mode and choose Best power efficiency to extend battery life (at the cost of overall performance). Conversely, if you need faster performance and don't care about battery life, you can use the Best performance mode. Expand the Screen & sleep button. These options let you change your computer's behavior when it's inactive, so it saves power when you're not using it. The On battery power, turn off my screen after option lets you choose a period of inactivity after which the screen will turn off automatically. To save more power, you'll want to set it to a lower number. There's also an option to change this behavior when your computer is plugged in, if you want to save power and reduce carbon emissions. The On battery power, put my device to sleep after option lets you determine when your device should go to sleep entirely after a certain period of inactivity. This period needs to be at least as long as the option above, and we recommend using the same value to save more battery. You can set it for a longer period, though. Again, you can also change this setting for when your device is plugged in. Changes are saved automatically

Beyond these power settings, there are a few other ways you can save power and lengthen the battery life of your laptop. For example, lowering the brightness of your screen is a great way to extend battery life. You can do that using the Quick Actions panel in Windows 11. As we mentioned at the top, disabling certain startup tasks can also help, and so can lowering your refresh rate, if you have a higher-end laptop. The Power & battery section of the Settings app also has an Energy recommendations page in recent versions of Windows 11 with a few extra tips that might help, though most of these should already be enabled by default.

If battery life is very important to you and you're looking for a new laptop, we do also have a list of the best laptops for battery life that might help with your purchasing decision.