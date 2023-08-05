Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

All the latest Macs running macOS Sonoma and earlier OS versions come with Safari pre-installed. This energy-efficient web browser not only offers you a fluid experience but also supports a wide range of features. These include the ability to change the default search engine, private browsing, a new Profiles feature, and more. And its offerings don't stop there.

Most websites allow you to right-click on images they're hosting to copy or save them. That is not always the case, however, as sometimes webpages block this functionality or offer up an image in the dreaded WEBP format. Fortunately, there is a workaround on Safari for when you really want to save an image but don't want to take a screenshot and sacrifice its quality. All you have to do is follow the steps below.

Extracting images from a website on Safari for Mac

  1. Visit the website hosting the image you would like to save using Safari on your Mac.
  2. Right-click anywhere, and tap on Inspect Element.
    Inspect element button on a safari webpage
  3. Tap on Sources, which is near the middle of the screen.
  4. Click on the Images folder in the left sidebar.
    images folder in left sidebar of sources section after hitting the inspect element button
  5. Double-click on the desired image in the list on the right side.
  6. Its name will now appear in the left Sidebar.
    double-clicking the image's name in the left sidebar reveals a save file button
  7. Right-click the image's name, and tap on Save File.
  8. Optionally rename it and choose the saving destination, then hit the Save button.
    optons to rename the image and choose its folder and tags before saving it
  9. The image will now appear in the designated folder.

The ability to extract web images, even when the page blocks it, using Safari on macOS is definitely a handy feature. It allows you to grab a photo while preserving its original quality. It's also a great way for curious minds to see how a certain website is designed. After all, many pages rely on overlapping graphics and images that result in stunning visual executions. By being able to glance at the individual images presented on a certain site, a user could get certainly get inspired or learn something. Regardless of the reason, Safari can help you out.