All the latest Macs running macOS Sonoma and earlier OS versions come with Safari pre-installed. This energy-efficient web browser not only offers you a fluid experience but also supports a wide range of features. These include the ability to change the default search engine, private browsing, a new Profiles feature, and more. And its offerings don't stop there.

Most websites allow you to right-click on images they're hosting to copy or save them. That is not always the case, however, as sometimes webpages block this functionality or offer up an image in the dreaded WEBP format. Fortunately, there is a workaround on Safari for when you really want to save an image but don't want to take a screenshot and sacrifice its quality. All you have to do is follow the steps below.

Extracting images from a website on Safari for Mac

Visit the website hosting the image you would like to save using Safari on your Mac. Right-click anywhere, and tap on Inspect Element. Tap on Sources, which is near the middle of the screen. Click on the Images folder in the left sidebar. Double-click on the desired image in the list on the right side. Its name will now appear in the left Sidebar. Right-click the image's name, and tap on Save File. Optionally rename it and choose the saving destination, then hit the Save button. The image will now appear in the designated folder.

The ability to extract web images, even when the page blocks it, using Safari on macOS is definitely a handy feature. It allows you to grab a photo while preserving its original quality. It's also a great way for curious minds to see how a certain website is designed. After all, many pages rely on overlapping graphics and images that result in stunning visual executions. By being able to glance at the individual images presented on a certain site, a user could get certainly get inspired or learn something. Regardless of the reason, Safari can help you out.