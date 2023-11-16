The latest iPhones support all sorts of different applications. Some of these apps are designed to keep close friends or family members connected at all times. Life360 and Find My are two options that users can rely on to track each other's locations at all times. Sometimes, however, we may not want the other party to see where we are on the map for whatever reason. Regardless of the reason, you can fake your iPhone's location on Life360 or Find My by following the steps below.

What is location spoofing?

Before we get to the actual steps — what does location spoofing mean in the first place? Well, simply put, location spoofing is a sort of digital teleportation. Your device will be in one place, but its built-in GPS and relevant location apps will show a completely different area. This could be used for several reasons, such as faking your Life360 location, cheating in Pokémon Go, viewing dating profiles in a different city before traveling, accessing some types of geo-restricted content, and more.

Using location spoofing to fake your map position on Life360

On jailbroken iPhones

As of iOS 17, there's still no direct way to spoof your iPhone's location. If your device is jailbroken, follow the steps below:

Launch Cydia. Search for Location Faker. Download and open the app. Search for the desired location, and follow the on-screen instructions to spoof your location. Life360 should now show your fake location, and you can roam freely without worrying about being tracked. You can verify your fake location by launching the built-in Maps app and checking your current coordinates.

If your iPhone reboots, then your fake location may reset. So, it's a wise idea to double-check and repeat the steps whenever your device restarts just to be on the safe side.

On non-jailbroken iPhones

If you haven't altered your iPhone's operating system, then you will need a computer and third-party tools.

Search the web for iPhone location spoofer, and download the app of your choice to your Mac or Windows PC. Some of the popular examples include iSpoofer, iMyFone, FoneGeek, iToolab, and more. Each offers a different pricing model and user interface, but they all serve the same main purpose. So pick the one that appeals to you. Connect your unlocked iPhone to your computer using a USB cable, and hit the Trust button. Source: iMyFone Launch the location spoofing app on your computer. Search for the desired location and follow the on-screen instructions. Source: iMyFone Disconnect your iPhone from the computer when the process concludes. Launch the built-in Maps app on iOS and check your current coordinates to confirm that your device is now reflecting the fake location.

Keep in mind, though, that when using this particular method, your location will reset next time you reboot your device. So, if your iPhone restarts for whatever reason while you're out and about, Life360 will likely stop showing your fake location and replace it with the real one.

Location spoofing alternatives

If the aforementioned steps sound too complicated, there are a couple of alternatives that may work.

Disable Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Location Services on your iPhone, and enable Airplane mode. This workaround has obvious drawbacks, but it should stop updating your location on Life360 as you move around. Keep in mind, though, that the other party may see that you're offline, which could make them suspicious. Alternatively, if it's feasible, get a burner phone for your secret outings, and leave the iPhone with Life360 tracking at home, assuming you're expected to be at home. However, if the person monitoring you tries calling or contacting you, you won't be near the iPhone to respond, which could also cause suspicion.

As you can see, faking your Life360 location on an iPhone is somewhat complex. There's no easy way to do it without jailbreaking your iPhone or relying on a computer. That's not to mention that the latter method always resets whenever your iPhone reboots, which makes it unreliable for long-term use away from a computer.

Ultimately, if you're uncomfortable with sharing your location with someone, then you should confront them, instead of finding ways to trick them. If said person shouldn't have access to your location and there's no safe way to confront them, then consider contacting your local authorities.