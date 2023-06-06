The Google Pixel 7a is shockingly similar to the standard Pixel 7, with only a few key differences separating the two smartphones. However, they are separated by $100 in price, which is a huge factor. The cheaper version was announced at Google I/O 2023, and is one of the best phones in 2023. Due to the similarities, people looking for a midrange phone with flagship specs should probably look to the Pixel 7a. One critical difference lies in battery life, where the Pixel 7a's battery is significantly smaller than the flagship Pixel 7 Pro but about on par with the Pixel 7. But, how fast can the Pixel 7a charge? Here's what you need to know.

Google Pixel 7a charging speeds and options

Google says that the Pixel 7a supports fast charging up to 18W, but those speeds are reached while using Google's own 30W USB-C wall charger plugged into a wall outlet. The company says that other factors can make actual speeds slower, like using an unsupported charger. However, if you are using a cable and power adapter that matches the wattage specifications of Google's own charger, you are likely to see the 18W fast charging speeds that are advertised on the Pixel 7a.

It's important to note that the 30W USB-C wall charger that Google says should be used with fast charging is not included in the box. That means you'll have to pay an additional $25 for Google's 30W power adapter, or buy a similar one on your own. Google does ship a USB-C cable capable of fast charging speeds in the box with the Pixel 7a, so at least you won't have to worry about that.

Aside from wired charging, the Pixel 7a is also compatible with the Qi wireless charging standard. You can pair the Pixel 7a with any Qi-compatible wireless charger to power your smartphone without a cable, but charging speeds will take a significant hit. Google says the Pixel 7a can charge wirelessly at up to 7.5W, which is more than 10 watts less than wired charging. Essentially, if you need to charge up quick, wired charging on the Pixel 7a will be the way to go. But, it should be noted that wireless charging is slower than wired charging on nearly all devices.

Google Pixel 7a battery size and battery life

You might have to use the Google Pixel 7a's fast-charging features often, because the phone's battery is on the smaller side. It has a 4,385 mAh battery, which matches that of the Pixel 7. However, it pales in comparison to the Pixel 7 Pro, which packs a 5,000 mAh battery. All phones share the same processor, so the smaller battery on the Pixel 7a could be a reason for concern. Google says that the Pixel 7a can reach more than 24 hours of battery life on a single charge, with up to 72 hours possible while using Extreme Battery Saver. The Google Pixel 7a is a great budget smartphone, and it does have quality charging speeds for the price.