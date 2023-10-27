It’s the worst feeling: you lose or misplace an important piece of tech and the panic sets in. Most commonly, this might include your phone. But if your Apple Watch is the item that has gone MIA, you can use Apple’s Find My app to locate it, or at least where it last was or the general area it is now.

You’ll need to set up Find My for your iPhone first, which will enable it for the Apple Watch connected to it as well. Once that’s done (it’s recommended to do this for all Apple devices), all you need is another device through which to log in, and you can find the Apple Watch’s location on a map, even ring it, lock it, or send a custom message.

How to find Apple Watch using a web browser

Sign in to iCloud.com from a web browser on any computer. Select Find Devices in the Quick Access Menu at the top, right. Select All Devices. Select the Apple Watch to see its location. From here, you can see the location, Play Sound, Mark as Lost, and/or Erase Device.

How to locate Apple Watch using Find My

Open the Find My app on an iPhone or iPad. Select the Devices tab on the bottom and you’ll see a list of your connected devices with identifying icons along with their location. Tap the Apple Watch icon. 3 Images Close You’ll see its current location along with when it was last detected there as well as its battery life. If desired, tap Play Sound to play a tone from the Apple Watch. This is helpful if you misplaced it somewhere in the house. Keep repeatedly playing a sound as you follow the audio to find it. 2 Images Close Tap Directions to follow a hot-and-cold trail towards it to find where it might be. This can be helpful if it fell off your wrist in the snow, for example, or along a walking trail. 2 Images Close There’s also a spot called Notifications where you can add your details so someone can anonymously notify you if they find it. Choose Mark as Lost if you think it was stolen or you can’t pinpoint its location. (Erase This Device is a last resort if you don't think you'll be able to get it back). 2 Images Close

How to find Apple Watch using Siri

If you've set up Find My, you can also locate your watch using Siri.

Trigger the voice assistant on your iPhone or iPad by pressing and holding on the side button or saying "Hey Siri". Say "Find my Apple Watch." Siri will search for your Apple Watch (or ask which one if more than one is connected to your account.) Once located, Siri will advise that it will play a tone on your Apple Watch. 3 Images Close The tone will continue to play on the Watch until you locate it and tap Dismiss. 2 Images Close

How to find Apple Watch using a Control Center toggle

If you are confident the Apple Watch is nearby, you can also use a Control Center shortcut to ping your Apple Watch. First, you need to add the option to Control Center.

Go to Settings on your iPhone. Scroll down and select Control Center. Scroll down the list of Included Controls and see if Ping My Watch is there. If not, scroll further through More Controls and tap the "+" sign beside Ping My Watch. It's now added to your Included Controls. 3 Images Close Go back to your iPhone Home screen and pull down from the top to open Control Center. You'll see the icon with the image of a ringing Apple Watch on the list of options. Tap it and it will ring your Apple Watch. Continue tapping and follow the sound if you don't locate it right away. 3 Images Close

What is the Apple Watch Lost Mode?

If you mark one of the new Apple Watches as lost using the steps above, this allows you to send a custom message and your phone number to appear on the screen. This way, if a good Samaritan happens to find it, they can contact you and arrange a return. Doing this will trigger the Notify When Found option noted above. It will also lock the Watch so it can’t be used by anyone but you since it’s tied to your Apple ID. It will require the passcode to be unlocked and all payment cards and other related services will be temporarily suspended.

You’ll receive an e-mail to confirm that the mode has been activated. Once you find the Watch, select Stop Lost Mode and continue using it as usual. You can put an Apple Watch in Lost Mode even if you don’t have Find My turned on and the watch isn’t connected.

What should you do if you can’t find your Apple Watch?

If the Watch is no longer connected to a network or your phone, or the battery is dead (or it has been turned off), you won’t be able to use the feature to find it. You will, however, be able to see its last location before it died, was turned off, or lost connection, assuming you use Find My. This can help you determine if it’s at the office, for example, or if you left it at the restaurant where you had dinner. In this case, it’s important to take certain steps to protect your personally identifying information if you think the Watch might have been stolen. This goes for all Apple Watch models, from older models right up to the new Apple Watch Ultra 2.

It's a good idea if this is the case to change your Apple ID password to protect your iCloud information. Make sure to report the device as stolen with your local police station as well. If they require the serial number, you can find this in the About section of the Watch app.

Using the helpful Find My app, repeatedly playing a sound on the Watch, and adding a custom message so someone who finds it can get it back to you is worth a try if you misplaced your Apple Watch. You might have left it somewhere accidentally or maybe it just fell between the couch cushions. Whatever the case, with Find My, you can (hopefully) locate it, whether it’s near or far.