One of the things that you'll have to deal with while upgrading the core components of your PC like CPU and motherboard is checking which CPU cooler you have and whether it's even compatible with the new components that you're planning to install. It's extremely crucial to know what CPU cooler you have because you can't just ignore what I believe is also a core component that's just as important as a CPU or GPU. I say that because a cooler is crucial to regulate the CPU temperatures to keep your system from shutting down or causing some irreversible damages. Thankfully, there are a few different ways to find out what CPU cooler is installed on your computer, even if it's a pre-built one that you didn't build yourself or picked the parts for.

Checking the PC manufacturer's website

The specs sheet is all you need sometimes

One of the easiest ways to find what CPU cooler is installed in your pre-built computer is by looking up the PC's model online or checking its manufacturer's website. The manufacturer's website is likely to give you the best answer as it's more likely to have a section detailing all the components of the PC. Alternatively, you can also look for your pre-built PC's manual to find the information on the CPU cooler. This method, however, may not fetch you all the information you were looking for.

CyberPowerPC, for instance, doesn't tell you the exact make and model of your CPU cooler in the specification sheet. It instead mentions only the type of cooler that's installed, meaning it'll only tell you whether your PC has a liquid cooler or an air cooler. Similarly, OEM-built gaming PCs from the likes of HP and MSI won't reveal the exact details of the coolers used in their towers too.

Inspecting the cooler yourself

Time to get inside the PC case

If you're not satisfied with the information provided by the manufacturer of your pre-built PC, then consider inspecting the cooler yourself by, well, opening the case and looking at the cooler. I'd say this is the best way to identify the cooler as it is guaranteed to give you the information you need. To do this:

Turn off your PC and unplug the power cables. Get access to the internal components by removing the side panel. You may or may not need a screwdriver to remove this panel. Locate the CPU cooler on the motherboard, and inspect it for the brand logo or even a print label with details of the cooler. Check the fans installed on the heatsink or the connected-radiator for the brand's logo or the print label if you can't find them anywhere on the main cooler heatsink or the waterblock itself. Reinstall the side panel of the case that you previously removed, and connect the power cables to reboot again.

If you are unable to identify the cooler even by looking at it, then you might want to seek the community's help. I suggest grabbing a picture of the cooler and reaching out to the community members over at forums like Reddit or at XDA Forums. Alternatively, you can even look for the reviews of your pre-built PC online to find details about its individual components.

How to check CPU cooler compatibility

Identify the CPU socket to know which mount to use

If you are trying to identify the CPU cooler to simply check its compatibility with a CPU or the motherboard that you are planning to install, then you just need to check the CPU socket and the corresponding mounting used for the cooler. This will allow you to tell whether your existing cooler and its mount are compatible with your new hardware. You can identify the socket either by looking up the specifications of your motherboard or by physically removing the CPU cooler to identify the CPU and the socket underneath it. To remove the CPU cooler:

Unplug all the cables that are connected to the CPU cooler. Grab a screwdriver to unscrew two or more screws or unlatching two clips from the motherboard. You may have to remove the fans installed on the CPU cooler to easily access the screws. Gently twist while pulling the cooler away from the CPU IHS to remove it, and the CPU socket.

You should now be able to see the socket name mentioned somewhere on the socket itself. It'll either be LGA 1700 or AM4/AM5 depending on whether you have one of the modern Intel or AMD CPUs, but older Intel models may be LGA 1200, for example. You should now grab the right mount for your cooler to install it on the socket.

Closing thoughts

Physically inspecting the CPU cooler that's installed on your PC is the best way to identify it as the specifications sheet of your pre-built PC may not give you all the information you need. But if all you're really trying to do is checking your cooler's compatibility with the new motherboard, then you'll either have to look at the motherboard's specifications or remove the cooler itself.