The Media Access Control (MAC) address is one of the most important aspects of your computer you might not think about. This 12-digit hexadecimal number is uniquely assigned to your PC when it connects to the internet and helps identify it on the network. You can think of it in the same way that you would a postal address. Your PC can also have more than one MAC address since they're assigned for each type of network connectivity, like Ethernet, Wi-Fi, or cellular. But where can you find these addresses? We've got you covered.

How to find your PC MAC address with Command Prompt

To find your PC MAC address, you'll need to be an administrator and have access to the command prompt. This Windows tool will give you all the information you need after you enter a few lines of code.

Press Start + R on your PC or laptop's keyboard to open the run window. The run window opens. Type CMD, then click OK if prompted. If you don't have administrator access, go into the Start menu, search for Command Prompt, right-click on the result, and click Run as administrator. In the command prompt, type the following command: IPCONFIG/ALL You'll see a readout of the Windows IP Configuration. Look for the adapter you're currently using in the list. If it's Wi-Fi that you're on, it will usually say Wireless LAN adapter Wi-Fi. If Ethernet, it will say Ethernet adapter. Under the adapter, look for Physical address. Note down the number. This is your MAC address.

How to find your PC MAC address through Control Panel

If you're not comfortable using Command Prompt, you also can find your PC's MAC address through the Windows Control Panel in both Windows 10 and Windows 11. Again, you'll need administrator access.

Open the Start Menu on Windows. Search Control Panel and click the top result. Choose Network and internet. Choose Network and Sharing Center. You'll see a list of active networks. Choose the one that you're currently on. Click the hyperlinked network name, or if on Ethernet, click Ethernet. Choose Details.

In the popup, you'll see the Physical Address listed. This is our MAC address. Write it down somewhere.

That's all there is to find your MAC address in Windows 10 or 11. It doesn't take much effort as long as you have administrator access. We hope you found this guide helpful. We do have other guides, too, especially if you're wondering how you can upgrade to Windows 11 or if you want to know what's new in Windows 11 22H2.