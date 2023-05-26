The Steam Deck is an excellent piece of hardware for gaming on the go that's also fairly customizable. So, if you purchased one and are wondering about what's under the hood, we can't blame you. There are a lot of powerful components inside your device for playing the latest PC games.

The good news is that similar to a gaming laptop, you can peek inside your settings app in SteamOS to learn more about your handheld. You also can see this information online, too on the Steam hardware used page. After all, finding out information about your Steam Deck can be useful, especially if you're installing custom parts. By finding this information, you'll know if an SSD is installed correctly, what type of fan is in your system, and more.

How to find your Steam Deck hardware specifications

To find your Steam Deck's hardware specifications, all you have to do is press the Steam button and then head down to Settings. From there, you can check out the steps below.

Scroll down to System. Scroll all the way down to Hardware. You'll find all the information about your Steam Deck here. You'll see the CPU vendor, frequency, RAM, video card, video driver, and more.

That's all there is to find your Steam Deck hardware specifications. If you want to see additional information, you can visit this website. From there, you'll see account details, hardware information, and your specific Stream Deck information, as shown below.

We hope that you've discovered the information that you wanted on your Steam Deck. If you haven't already done so, you might want to consider picking up an additional charger for your Steam Deck, too, perhaps to travel with when you take your games on the go with you. Other than that, there are many great cases that can protect your Steam Deck. After, you don't want your new console to get damaged from a simple bump, scrape, or drop from your hands.