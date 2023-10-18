So, you just bought a brand-new Apple Watch Series 9, and for some reason its screen is displaying upside-down elements. Contrary to what new Apple Watch users may assume, your premium smartwatch isn't necessarily faulty or broken. There's a simple way to fix an upside-down Apple Watch screen, and we've detailed the steps below.

How to fix an upside-down Apple Watch screen

Whether you're on watchOS 10 or an earlier OS version, the steps to fix an upside-down Apple Watch screen are pretty much the same.

Launch the built-in Watch app on your iPhone. Head to the General section. Tap on Watch Orientation. Ensure that the correct wrist is selected, along with the Digital Crown's position. 3 Images Close Once you accurately set these two options, your Apple Watch's screen should start displaying elements correctly.

Why these options exist

Apple allows users to wear their watches on either wrist and in whichever orientation they want. After all, not everyone likes the Digital Crown to stick out. As a result, some users opt for the upside-down option. So to make sure that your Apple Watch is displaying its screen correctly, wear your smartwatch any way you prefer, then adjust the two aforementioned options accordingly. This ensures that your watch is aware of your personal layout and contributes to how some features work.

If all fails

If adjusting these two options doesn't fix the upside-down screen, then watchOS may be glitching. In this case, try rebooting your Apple Watch. To do so, click and hold on the Side button, tap the Power button in the top-right corner, and slide from left to right as instructed. Wait for a few seconds, then click and hold on the Side button again, and release when the Apple logo appears. If the upside-down screen issue persists, then your final option may be contacting Apple Support. The company has advanced diagnostic tools, so the team will likely be able to pinpoint the issue and help you resolve it.