Whenever your Windows PC starts to behave abnormally, one of the first things you might try is to use the classic sfc /scannow command to make sure the system files are all where they should be. In many cases, Windows files can be corrupted by other programs, and this is a common solution you'll find when troubleshooting your PC.

But sometimes, even troubleshooting runs into an error, and something you might have seen when using the System File Check (SFC) command above is an error saying Windows Resource Protection could not perform the requested operation. If this happens, there are a few solutions you can try to get things back to a working state. Let's take a look at your options.

Related How to save a failing Windows PC with DISM and SFC Having some issues with your Windows install? It may be failing, but you can try to fix it using the SFC and DISM tools built into Windows.

Run DISM first

If you had issues running the SFC command, a potential solution is fixing your Windows image, which may have been damaged. You should always do this before running the SFC command. Simply open an elevated Command Prompt or Windows Terminal window, and then enter this command:

DISM.exe /Online /Cleanup-image /Restorehealth

This will take some time, but you should be able to run the sfc /scannow command afterward and it should work.

Run SFC is Safe Mode

If you see the error message while doing a different kind of operation, running ths sfc /scannow command would be one of your first steps. But if this is the command that's failing, one thing you can try is to use the command while your PC is in Safe Mode. To enter Safe Mode, follow these steps:

Open the Start menu (or Windows search) and type msconfig then press Enter. In the System Configuration dialog that opens, switch to the Boot tab. Check the Safe boot box and click OK. Now, restart your PC, and it will boot into Safe Mode. Once in Safe Mode, open Command Prompt (or Windows Terminal) and run the sfc /scannow command again. Wait for it to finish or see if you get the same error.

Regardless of the outcome, you'll probably want to exit Safe Mode after this. To do so, you'll need to repeat step 1 to open the System configuration tool and disable the Safe boot option, then restart the PC again. If your issue wasn't solved, move on to the next step.

Related How to boot Windows 11 into Safe Mode Is your Windows 11 PC unstable? Here's how to boot into Safe Mode in Windows 11 so you can troubleshoot any issues you might have.

Run Chkdsk

Another error checking tool built into Windows is the ChkDsk utility, which is similarly run through Command Prompr, Windows PowerShell, or Windows Terminal. To run this command, follow these steps:

Press Windows + X on your keyboard and choose Terminal (Admin). This option may appear as Windows Terminal (Admin) or Windows PowerShell (Admin) depending on your Windows version. Enter the following command: chkdsk C: /r The command can't actually be executed while Windows is running, so you'll be prompted to schedule it to run at the next system restart. Press Y to accept. Restart your PC and wait for the command to run.

The process will take some time, but it should fix the issue you were having. You can try running the sfc /scannow command again to see if anything changes.

Enable the Windows Modules Installer

In order for the SFC command to work properly, the Windows Modules Installer needs to be enabled in order for components to be fixed if necessary. This should be working by default, but it's worth checking to make sure:

Open the Start menu (or Windows Search) and type services.msc then press Enter. Scroll down until you find the Windows Modules Installer option and double-click it. Make sure the Startup type is set to Manual and then click OK. Close the remaining window.

If you had to change the startup type, this may have fixed the issue you were having, so try running the SFC command again. Otherwise, there are a couple more fixes to try.

Use Automatic/Startup Repair

If a Windows component is broken, another solution to potentially repair it is to use Automatic Repair (now called Startup Repair), which is a feature built into Windows 11 (and 10). This is typically used when Windows itself can't load, but it might help with this issue as well. Here's how to use it:

Open the Start menu. While holding Shift on your keyboard, click the Power button and choose Restart. You'll be taken to the Windows Recovery Environment. Here, choose Troubleshoot and then Advanced options. Choose Startup Repair. If your PC is encrypted with BitLocker, you'll need your recovery key. You can access it on this page if you used a Microsoft account during setup. Wait for the process to finish.

Once the scan finishes, you should see a message saying whether any issues were fixed or not. If not, you may have to resort to more drastic measures.

Reset or reinstall Windows

If none of the fixes above solved the issue for you, your last resort fix is to reinstall Windows altogether. The easier way to do this is to reset your PC, and ideally you may want to use a cloud download rather than a local reinstall in case the local image is damaged.

Related How to reset Windows 11 to its factory settings Want to get your PC install back to a clean state? Here's how you can reset Windows 11 to its factory settings to remove apps and files.

If even that doesn't work, maybe install Windows 11 all over again as if it was a new PC.

What even is Windows Resource Protection?

If you're seeing the Windows Resource Protection could not perform the requested operation, you may be left wondering what Windows Resource Protection (WRP) even is. As you might be able to glean from the context, WRP is a capability that allows Windows to keep its in resources in good health to ensure that your PC functions normally. This is the backbone of tools like SFC, which is used to repair corrupted system files on your PC.

There can be multiple reasons why WRP fails to take proper action, but they should be addressed by following the steps above. It might be as simple as the command conflicting with some app or service on the system.

Get your PC back in working order

Hopefully, you don't need to resort to the resetting or reinstalling Windows when attempting to fix issues with Windows Resource Protection, and all of the solutions above are good steps to try before getting to that point. If you do end up resetting your PC, though, you'll also notice better performance overall since you'll be running a clean slate. Just make sure to backup your data first.