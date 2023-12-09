If you power on your Windows computer one day and discover that everything on your screen has a yellow tinge, don’t throw it out yet — the problem could be as basic as a haywire setting or calibration issue. Simpler still, a quick restart can resolve it. So, before you buy a new laptop or desktop PC, reboot your computer, and if that doesn't solve the problem, try the troubleshooting solutions below to turn off the yellow screen on Windows 11.

Turn off Night light in Windows 11

The blue light filter, or Night light, on Windows 11 is designed to reduce the amount of blue light you're exposed to, especially during the evening and nighttime hours. Luckily, Windows lets you disable it. There are two ways to turn off the Night light feature on Windows 11: through Quick Settings and via the Settings menu.

Turning off Night light via Quick Settings

Press Windows + A on your keyboard; this should make the Quick Settings window appear in the bottom right corner of your screen. In Quick Settings, locate the Night light tile. If it's activated, the tile will be illuminated. Click on the Night light tile to turn it off.

That's all! The Night light feature should be disabled, and the yellow tint will immediately fade away.

Turn off Night light via Settings

Here are the steps to turn off Night light by navigating through the Windows 11 settings menu.

Open the Settings app by pressing Windows + I on your keyboard or clicking the Start button and selecting Settings. In the Settings window, select System. The settings page usually opens by default on the System page. Now, click on Display. At the top, you'll find a toggle button next to Night light. Click it to deactivate it.

Calibrate your monitor

Windows 11 helps you calibrate your monitor for the best color settings. If turning off Night light doesn't fix the yellow tint, it might be a calibration issue. Here are the steps to use the built-in tool:

In the Windows search box on the Taskbar, search for Color Management and click to open it. Click on the third tab that says Advanced. Under Display Calibration, click the Calibrate display button. Close The Color Calibration tool will guide you through adjusting gamma, brightness and contrast, and color balance. Follow the on-screen instructions to make the necessary adjustments. Adjust the gamma settings until the grayscale gradient looks correct. Ensure you can distinguish all the shades from black to white. Adjust your screen brightness and contrast until you can see details in dark and bright areas without losing detail. The next tool can also help you tweak the color balance. Make sure red, green, and blue tones are balanced and that white appears neutral. Close

Once you've completed the calibration process, save the calibration settings. Windows 11 will use these settings as default for your display.

Change the color profile of your display

If you still see a yellow screen, it may be your computer's color profile. Here’s how to change that:

Right-click on your desktop and choose Display settings. Scroll to the bottom of the Display settings and click on Advanced display. Under the Advanced display settings, look for the Display adapter properties for Display 1 option. Close Click on the Color Management tab on the adapter properties popup, and then click on the button that says Color Management. The Color Management window will appear on your screen. You can open this directly by typing “color management” in the Windows search bar. Click on Identify monitors. Click the checkbox that says Use my settings for this device. This will activate the Add button below. Click on Add, select sRGB virtual device model profile, and click OK. Close You will return to the Color Management window. Click on the color profile you just added, and select Set as Default Profile below. This should remove any yellow tint on your screen.

If you have a high-end monitor, you might also consider using specialized calibration tools for more precise color management.

If the above troubleshooting steps haven’t resolved your issue, it could be a problem with your display drivers. Below are instructions to update them:

Right-click on the Start button and select Device Manager from the context menu. When the Device Manager opens, find and expand the Display adapters category. This will show your graphics card or integrated graphics. Right-click on your graphics card or integrated graphics, and select Update driver. Choose the option that says Search automatically for updated driver software. This will prompt Windows to search for the latest driver updates online. Close If Windows finds a newer driver, it will automatically download and install it. Follow any on-screen instructions that may appear during the process.

If Windows can’t find a driver for your card, try a manual update. You can get the latest drivers from the website of your graphics card manufacturer (Nvidia, AMD, or Intel, for example) and install them.

Determine the make and model of your graphics card. You can find this information in the Device Manager under Display adapters. Navigate to your graphics card manufacturer's official website. Find the section for driver downloads and locate the latest driver for your specific graphics card. If you see any, download the installer to your computer. Run the downloaded driver file and follow the on-screen instructions to install the new driver.

Hopefully, the issue will be resolved! If not, it may be time to contact your graphics card manufacturer for guided technical support.

Eliminate a yellow screen on Windows 11 forever

The above steps should resolve your yellow screen on Windows 11, but if the issue persists, it could indicate an issue with your monitor; rare, but possible. The only way to check would be to get your hands on a monitor you know works correctly, connect your computer to it, and check if the yellow tint appears. A faulty or loose cable connecting the monitor to the computer can also cause display issues, including color problems.

But if the problem disappears, well — it looks like you’ll be shopping for a new monitor soon.