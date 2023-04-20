Wi-Fi lets us connect to the internet without the need for cables, and it's been pretty much essential for most people these days. In total, Wi-Fi networks can operate on three frequency bands — 2.4GHz, 5GHz, or 6GHz — and the higher the frequency, the higher the speeds, but the smaller the reach of the network. Higher frequencies are more easily blocked by walls, which means the 6GHz band is meant for more specific use cases where you need the fastest speeds and you're in a position close to your router.

The 5GHz band is far more common than 6GHz, and it has a longer range, so it's usually the best option if you're using Wi-Fi. Most modern equipment, whether that's routers or computers, support 5GHz Wi-Fi, but it can sometimes be hard to know if you're making use of it. Routers will often broadcast the 2.4GHz and 5GHz signal under the same SSID (the name of the Wi-FI network), and there's no obvious way to switch between the two bands. Thankfully, Windows 11 does let you force your computer to use the 5GHz network when available.

How to force your PC to connect to 5GHz Wi-Fi

In order to use 5GHz Wi-Fi, both ends of the connection need to support it. As we've mentioned, most modern laptops and PCs support 5GHz connections, so if you're running Windows 11, you're almost guaranteed to have a compatible PC. Your router should support it, too, but this will depend on the model of router you have. Check with the manufacturer to make sure.

Now, to make sure your PC connects to the 5GHz network instead of 2.4GHz, follow these steps:

Right-click the Start menu button on the taskbar and choose Device Manager. Expand the Network devices option and search for an item that mentions Wi-Fi. There should be only one. Right-click the Wi-Fi device and choose Properties. Switch to the Advanced tab. Search for an option called Preferred Band and set the value to Prefer 5GHz band (or equivalent). Options may have slightly different names depending on the adapter in your laptop. Try to look for something that looks similar. Optional: On some older devices, you may also need to look for a Wireless mode option and make sure it's using a 5GHz-compatible standard, such as 802.11ax (preferred), 802.11ac, or 802.11n. Click OK.

Once this is done, you can close Device Manager, and your PC should automatically connect to the 5GHz band for any network that operates in both 5GHz and 2.4GHz.

How to check if your computer is using 5GHz Wi-Fi

In Windows 11, it's very easy to check if your computer is using the 5GHz band, especially after the update to Windows 11 version 22H2.

Right-click the Wi-Fi icon on your taskbar and click Network and Internet settings. On Windows 11 version 22H2, you'll immediately see what band is being used under Properties near the top of the page. If you don't see it, click the Properties button. Look for the Network band field and check whether it says 5GHz or 2.4GHz.

That's all there is to it. If your PC isn't using a 5GHz network, it's either because your router doesn't have it or because that band is a higher frequency and out of range. Some routers also have different network names for the 5GHz band, so you may need to connect to a different network in your settings. This will often be just the same network name but with a number like 5 at the end.

