Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

As much as we'd like our computers to run smoothly all the time with no issues, there's always going to be a time when something hangs or freezes. Even if you have one of the best laptops on the market, you can still have problems sometimes and find yourself with an app that refuses to respond to your input.

Closing the app can usually solve these problems, but sometimes apps won't even let you close them normally. Fortunately, Windows 11 provides multiple ways to force an app to quit, even when the usual methods aren't working. If you're not sure what to do, try the solutions below.

Close an app from the taskbar

If an app isn't responding when you click the X button or if there's no way to get to the option to close an app, the first and simplest alternative involves using the taskbar. If you hover the mouse over the app's icon, you should see another X button in the corner. Try clicking that.

Screenshot of the Windows 11 taskbar with a hover menu displayed for an app. The X button is highlighted

Alternatively, you can right-click the icon on the taskbar and choose Close window (or Close all windows).

Screenshot of the Windows 11 taskbar with the jump list menu open for the Notepad app. The Close window button is highlighted.

If an app is completely unresponsive, there's a good chance this method still won't work, but it's worth a shot.

Press Alt+F4

This method is self-explanatory. The easiest way to force-quit an app is to press Alt+F4 on your keyboard while the app is active and in the foreground. This should close it instantly. Be careful not to close other apps instead, though.

Quit an app by using Task Manager

Task Manager is one of the hero solutions to many people's problems in Windows, and it's a very common way to force-quit apps. If you have an unresponsive app, try these steps:

  1. Press Ctrl+Alt+Delete (Del) on your keyboard.
  2. Select Task Manager in the dialog box.
    Screenshot of a Windows 11 taskbar with a context menu showing the Task Manager option
  3. Locate the unresponsive app and click it.
  4. Click End task.
    Screenshot of Task Manager with the End Task button highlighted for a selected process

It may take a couple of seconds, but this should effectively close the app.

If you want quick access to this option, you can go to the Settings app, under System > For developers and turn on the End task toggle. This will add an End task button to the taskbar, which is more effective than the usual X button.

Quit an app using the Settings app

Another method available in Windows 11 for closing an app is the Settings app. This works for only some apps, though — specifically "modern" apps in the Microsoft Store. To use this method, follow these steps:

  1. Open the Settings app.
  2. Choose Apps from the side menu.
    Screenshot of the Windows 11 Settings app with the Apps section highlighted on the sidebar
  3. Click Installed apps.
    Screenshot of the apps section in Windows 11 settings with the Installed apps option highlighted
  4. Find the app you want to quit, click the ellipsis (...) button, and then click Advanced options.
    Screenshot of the installed apps list in the Windows 11 Settings app showing the advanced options button for a given app
  5. Scroll down to the Terminate button and click it.
    Screenshot of the Settings app showing a Terminate button for a running app

Quit an app with Command Prompt

If you'd rather use Command Prompt to do things on your system, there's a way to close apps using a command called taskkill. Here's how:

  1. Right-click the Start menu button on the taskbar and choose Terminal.
    Screenshot of Windows 11 desktop with the Start menu context menu open and the Terminal option highlighted
    Alternatively, press Windows key+R on your keyboard to open the Run dialog box, enter cmd, then press Enter.
  2. Enter the following command to see a list of all running apps on your system: 
    tasklist
    Screenshot of Terminal displaying the results of the tasklist command
  3. Find the app you want to close, and note its name under Image name.
  4. Enter the following command, replacing {imagename} with the name of the app you want to close: 
    taskkill /im {imagename} /f
    Screenshot of the Terminal running a taskkill command

Once you do this, all processes associated with the image name will be forcibly terminated and the app will close.

What to do if your PC is still frozen

If you've tried all these methods and your PC is still frozen, you might have to reboot the computer and start fresh. Normally, the best way to do this is from the Start menu. However, if Windows is completely unresponsive, press and hold the power button for about 5 seconds to force the computer to shut down. If a specific app keeps giving you issues, you may have to uninstall it and then reinstall it. You might also have to update your drivers.