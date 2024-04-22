Key Takeaways Gaming PCs have powerful discrete graphics and CPUs with more cores and cache.

Gaming motherboards have specialized features and connectors, prioritizing upgradability, unlike regular PCs.

Gaming PCs have more and faster RAM, high-speed SSDs, and high-quality power supplies.

Faster and larger monitors make sense only on gaming PCs as they are powerful enough to drive them.

If you haven't been inducted into the PC gaming community yet, you might have some doubts about what exactly constitutes "gaming PCs". After all, isn't every PC fundamentally the same? Well, in many ways, yes. But, there are also a lot of differences between gaming PCs and regular PCs, right from the kind of components used to the considerations involved when building a gaming PC.

Generally, if you're building your own PC, chances are you're not after just a regular PC. You're either building one for gaming or workstation use. Regular PCs can broadly be understood as low-powered pre-built systems from bigger system integrators such as HP, Dell, Asus, Lenovo, and Acer. Even devices like the Apple iMac can be classified as a regular PC when compared to gaming PCs.

Related 5 reasons this is finally the year you should build a PC The PC building and PC gaming space are uniquely appealing this year. Here are 5 reasons why you should join the party

10 Built with upgradability in mind

Regular PCs seldom need upgrades

Close

A big difference between the two is that gaming PCs are built around upgradability. Well, at least the good ones are. Whether you want to switch your CPU or graphics card a few years down the line or simply want to add more storage and memory, you need to pick your components accordingly. For instance, if you build a gaming PC on an AM5 motherboard with one of the Ryzen 7000 processors, you'll be able to easily drop in a Ryzen 8000 or Ryzen 9000 CPU without changing your motherboard.

In contrast, a regular PC isn't meant to be upgraded at all. At the most, you might be able to add more RAM and replace your SSD, but you probably won't be able to upgrade your CPU, graphics card, or motherboard.

Related Should you upgrade your CPU or GPU first? PC struggling to keep up? Here's how to know if it's the CPU or the GPU that needs to be replaced first.

9 Greater focus on looks

After all, it's a gaming PC

Close

A regular PC is meant to serve a fully functional purpose — provide the necessary infrastructure to fulfill basic computing tasks. Hence, the looks of the PC aren't high up on the priority list of manufacturers. In contrast, building a gaming PC is often a labor of love, so the aesthetics are an integral aspect of the PC. This is why you see PC builders shell out a premium for white graphics cards, unique PC cases, and RGB RAM.

Even if you're going the pre-built route, you're unlikely to encounter a boring, office PC-looking aesthetic. A good-looking PC enhances the enjoyment you get from using it almost every day of its lifespan.

8 High-quality power supplies

Unlimited power? Close enough