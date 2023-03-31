Apple Fitness+ is a great service that works seamlessly with all Apple devices, like the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. You can initiate a workout from a compatible device, like the new iPhone 14, then get going, watching the screen to follow along with the instructor and some amazing music. You can make the workout even more engaging by casting it on a big screen. All you need is your iPhone and a smart TV that is AirPlay enabled. Then, add an Apple Watch to the equation to track the workout metrics, though Apple Fitness+ is now available to those without one (without tracking the workout stats).

How to get an Apple Fitness+ workout on an AirPlay-enabled TV

Open the Apple Fitness app on your iPhone. Select Fitness+ from the bottom menu. Choose the workout category you want and the specific workout or select the specific workout you want to do. 3 Images Close Tap the bright green Let’s Go button. 2 Images Close Quickly after, select the AirPlay button on the bottom, right. (Make sure to do this quickly as the workout will begin from the iPhone if you don’t select it immediately). When the AirPlay menu comes up, select the AirPlay-enabled TV from the list (if more than one AirPlay device comes up from within your household). Your TV must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as the iPhone. You might also have to turn AirPlay on in your TV settings if it isn’t already. The phone will connect to the TV and the AirPlay symbol will turn blue to confirm. Go back to the workout and tap the center, green Play button. A countdown to the workout will begin. You’ll see on the phone that the video is now playing on your TV. Look up, and voila! You’ll see the workout on the big screen so you can follow along.

As noted, you can cast a workout directly from the Apple Fitness+ app using Apple AirPlay without the need for an Apple TV. All the top manufacturers make TV models with AirPlay built-in, including Samsung, LG, Sony, and others. AirPlay is also supported on a multitude of other devices, including streaming sticks and players. If you have an Apple Watch you want to use to track your workout, it needs to be unlocked and Bluetooth has to be on. The Watch will automatically sync and start tracking once you initiate the steps above as long as the Watch is paired with the phone you are casting from.

There are advantages to using an Apple TV device and the Apple Fitness+ app together. Without it, you won’t see features like the Burn Bar from Apple Watch, which compares your progress to others who have done the same workout. However, even without an Apple TV and the Burn Bar, and even without an Apple Watch, you can still cast your workout to the big screen with the right TV and an iPhone. The result is a more comfortable and motivating experience versus trying to follow along from a much smaller mobile device screen.