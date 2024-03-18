Windows 11 offers plenty of customization options out of the box, but it's also still limited in many ways. One of the ways you can customize Windows 11 is by making the taskbar transparent, and, to some extent, you can do this natively with Windows settings, but third-party apps can offer additional options that are even better.

If you're wondering how to get a transparent taskbar yourself, we're here to help with that. Let's take a look at the different methods you can use to make your taskbar transparent.

How to enable taskbar transparency in Windows 11 Settings

The classic method

Before we get into the more complex solutions, if you just want a hint of transparency for the taskbar, you can do that within the Windows 11 Settings app. This should be enabled by default, but if not, here's how you can enable transparency in Windows 11:

Open the Settings app Choose the Personalization section on the left side menu Click Colors. Enable the Transparency effects toggle.

This should enable transparency across different parts of Windows 11, including the taskbar. Depending on your theme, the transparency effect may be more or less noticeable.

How to get a transparent taskbar with TranslucentTB

Make it fully transparent

If the method above doesn't do enough for you, then you'll want to use an app called TranslucentTB. As the name indicates, this app can make your taskbar transparent. Here's how:

Download TranslucentTB from the Microsoft Store. Open the app and it will automatically make your taskbar fully transparent. To customize settings, click the arrow on your taskbar to open the overflow menu and then click the TranslucentTB icon. Use the Desktop sub-menu to change general settings for the taskbar. You can choose the Normal (the standard Windows 11 transparency), Opaque, Clear, and Acrylic options. The Accent color option can also be used to choose a color and transparency level for the taskbar. You can use the remaining options on the menu to customize the behavior in specific situations. Enable the Open at boot option (it should be enabled by default) to ensure your transparent taskbar is always enabled.

Other options exist

There are many more options you can use to get a transparent taskbar, though admittedly, there should be no reason to look beyond the options above. One such alternative is Start11, a customization app by Stardock that allows you to customize not only the taskbar, but also the Start menu with a wide range of options.

Another option is an app called Open Shell, a fan project and a continuation of an older app called Classic Shell, which also offers customization options for the Windows Start menu and taskbar.

Get the look you want

Whether you use the methods we recommended above or any alternatives, there are a few options for getting a transparent taskbar on Windows 11, giving you the look and feel you want, more akin to something like the macOS Dock. Considering Microsoft doesn't give you any options for the level of transparency and blur on the taskbar, a third-party option is almost required, but while such options exist, you can still get the look you want.