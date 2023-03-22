How to hand off a task from iOS to macOS and vice versa

Apple products are famous for the tight ecosystem that ties them together. When you buy a new iPhone and one of the excellent Macs, you get to utilize some Continuity features. One of these offerings is Handoff, which, as its name suggests, lets you hand off tasks from one device to another. So, for example, if you started typing a note on your iPhone, you can hand it off to your Mac, and vice versa. Here's how to hand off tasks between iOS and macOS.

How to use Handoff on your iPhone and Mac

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone > General > AirPlay & Handoff. Make sure the Handoff toggle is enabled. 3 Images Close Similarly, launch the System Settings app on your Mac > General > AirDrop & Handoff. Make sure Allow Handoff between this Mac and your iCloud devices is enabled. 2 Images Close Now whenever your iPhone and Mac are within proximity with Bluetooth enabled, you'll be able to hand off tasks between the two devices. On iOS, you will see the Handoff shortcut at the bottom of the App Switcher. Meanwhile, on macOS the shortcut will appear at the right of your Dock. Clicking the Handoff shortcut will launch the respective app, letting you continue whatever task you've been working on the other device. 2 Images Close

Handoff is great for those who tend to work on the go. You can quickly start typing an email on your phone, then hand it off to your Mac if you prefer the larger keyboard and screen. You can use Handoff with Notes, iWork, Safari, Mail, and other first-party apps. Notably, Apple has provided third-party developers with a Handoff API. So those choosing to support the feature can implement it in their apps across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and even watchOS.