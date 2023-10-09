The best iPhones, including the new iPhone 15 Pro Max are, like any other premium smartphones, as much cameras as they are cell phones for communicating and organizing your daily life. You probably take dozens of photos every day and have hundreds, maybe thousands, stored on the device. The same goes for videos. All these images and videos are viewable by anyone who gets hold of or a peek at your phone unless you hide them in a secret folder. Yes, you can do this. It might be to keep your child from seeing inappropriate memes you have saved to send to family members or work colleagues from seeing personal photos or videos of your night out with friends.

Whatever the reason, there is a way to hide iPhone photos and videos so that they can't be accessed without Face ID or Touch ID. Once you learn how, you’ll probably be going through your Photos app with a fine-tooth comb to reorganize it all.

How to hide photos and videos on iOS or iPadOS

Open the Photos app on iPhone or iPad. Select a photo or video you want to hide. If there’s more than one, you can tap Select in the top-right corner, tap on each image or video, and verify there’s a checkmark beside each one. 3 Images Close Tap the More button (three dots). It will appear at the top right when you select a single photo or the bottom right if you select more than one. Tap Hide. A pop-up will ask you to confirm if you want to hide the images or videos. Select Hide Photo. The photos and videos will no longer appear in your album. 4 Images Close

How to unhide photos and videos on your Apple device

What happens if you decide you no longer want the photo hidden? It’s just as easy to unhide it.

Open the Photos app on iPhone or iPad. Select the Albums tab. Scroll down to Hidden (it appears under Utilities at the bottom of the page) and select. 3 Images Close The phone will ask you to use Face ID or Touch ID to unlock the album. Once your identity is verified, any photos or videos stored there will appear. 2 Images Close Select the photo or photos you now want to unhide using the same steps as above. Tap the More button. Select Unhide. The image will now reappear in your Photos library. 3 Images Close

How to hide the Hidden photos album

Now that you have photos in the Hidden photos album, it's still easy for someone to see that the album exists and thus question what might be in it. To avoid this, you can remove the Hidden photos album from the albums list altogether with a simple trick.

Go to Settings. Scroll down to Photos and select. 2 Images Close Scroll down to Show Hidden Album, which is likely on by default and tap to the left to turn this off. When you go back to your Albums list, you will no longer see Hidden under Utilities. 3 Images Close

Once you have hidden photos and videos that you wish to be out of view, they will remain in the Hidden album unless you decide to unhide them. You won’t find them in your Library or in other albums. They won’t appear when you tap on the Photos widget on the Home screen either. The only way you can unlock them is with Face ID or Touch ID. And the only way you can even make their existence known is to reverse the steps above and Show Hidden Album again.

With the latest iOS 17, this folder is locked by default. Note that you can also prevent photos you don’t want to see from resurfacing on your iPhone or iPad as well, like images of exes or deceased friends and family members. These won’t be deleted nor hidden, but they won’t show up in the For You tab, which showcases Memories and a rotating selection of Featured Photos.

Keep in mind that if you use iCloud and store the same photos there as well, they will be hidden on other devices connected to your iCloud account, too. The Hidden Photos album is available for iPad as well using the same steps.

Alternative method to hide photos in Notes

If you still feel unsure about having your hidden photos in the Hidden photos album, even if it’s locked via Face ID and hidden from the menu itself, there are alternative methods you can use to more cleverly hide photos in a spot no one would think to look. It involves a neat trick using the Notes app.

Select the image or video you want to hide from your Photos and tap the Share icon in the bottom left (folder with an arrow pointing upwards). Scroll through the list of apps with which you can share the photo until you see Notes and select. (You may have to select More if it doesn’t show up in the first set). Select the Note you want to share the photo to or create a new Note. You can add a text description as well. Tap Save. 3 Images Close Now open the Notes app on your iPhone. Select the Note you just created (or the existing Note you added the photo to), which should appear at the top of the list. Tap the More button (three dots in a circle) at the top right and choose Lock. 3 Images Close You’ll be asked if you want to lock the note with your iPhone Passcode or choose a separate password. Enter your Passcode to confirm your identity to lock the Note. You may then also be asked to Enable Face ID for the account’s locked notes. A pop-up advises to tap the lock icon in the toolbar or lock your device to hide the contents of your locked notes. Tap OK. 4 Images Close The Note will now show up as locked in your Notes list. But you may need to open it up and tap the Lock icon at the top right to confirm the locking for the first time. It will remain locked until you unlock it again. Once the photo you want hidden is locked in your Notes, don't forget to go back to your Photos library and delete the photo from there. 4 Images Close

Other options to consider for hiding iPhone photos

These are the primary ways to hide iPhone photos, but there are other options you can explore, too. You could look into downloading a third-party file locker app and use that area of your phone to store private photos, videos, and more. This would keep them behind a passcode or password, separate from your iPhone passcode and Face ID. Some popular file locker apps include Folder Lock, Private Photo Vault, and Keepsafe’s Secret Photo Vault. Do your research, however, before choosing a file locker app to make sure the features you need don’t require a subscription or in-app purchases and that the app has positive reviews.

Delete your iPhone photos

As a final line of defense, simply delete the photos from your phone altogether. If you still want to keep them somewhere, you could transfer them to a flash drive, memory card, or cloud storage service versus keeping them locally on the device you take with you 24/7. The easiest way to move the images to a separate drive or device is to transfer them to your computer first (you can use AirDrop between an iPhone and a Mac) then load them onto separate media (or even keep them on your computer instead). There are Apple-certified media transfer devices you can plug directly into the phone to transfer content from the phone to a memory card as well. As a really rudimentary but simple method, you could also e-mail the photos and videos to yourself then delete them from the phone, keeping a copy via e-mail file attachments stored away in an e-mail folder.