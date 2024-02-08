The CPU is one of the core components that's constantly working to keep your PC up and running. It consumes a lot of power to do what it does, resulting in heat. The amount of heat generated by the CPU depends on how far it's being pushed, but it's safe to say that it exudes a lot of heat in the process. In fact, even basic CPUs running with stock settings produce so much heat that you can't use them without a dedicated CPU cooler.

Not only do CPUs run hotter than room temperature, but they also tend to run at a higher temperature than other components like GPU, SSD, and memory that are inside the same PC case. You'll often see your CPU temperature edging towards 80 degrees C, but is that really safe? If not, then just how hot is too hot when it comes to CPU operating temperatures?

Maximum operating temperature of your CPU

Look for the TJMax value

Close

The maximum operating temperature depends on the make and model of your CPU, as different processors have varying frequencies and other factors affecting how hot they run. Thankfully, you don't have to play a guessing game to identify the maximum operating temperature of the processor that's installed in your PC. All you need to do is look for its TJMax (Thermal Junction Maximum) value, which is a specification that represents the maximum operating temperature of your CPU as rated by its manufacturer. A CPU that crosses or is anywhere near its TJMax temperature is considered to be overheating. That's because its transistors become unreliable if the CPU overheats and stays near its TJMax temperature for a long time.

The TJMax value also acts as an indicator for the CPU to initiate its safety mechanisms and lower its clock speed and voltage to prevent overheating that may cause permanent damage. Some motherboards also let you adjust the TJMax values, but it's recommended that you don't adjust or change them to prevent some unwanted issues. Both Intel and AMD highlight the TJMax value of their CPU on the spec sheet, so it's fairly easy to identify the TJMax value of the CPU that's installed on your PC. Intel CPUs tend to have TJMax values of around 100 to 110 degree C, whereas AMD CPUs typically have a TJMax of around 85 to 95 degree C. Alternatively, you can also use a program like 'Core Temp' to find out the TJMax value of your CPU, but keep in mind that AMD CPUs don't report their TJMax values.

Ideal operating temperature for your CPU

Depends on the ambient temperature

Close

You can't let your CPU temperature be near its TJMax values, then what is its normal temperature? As previously mentioned, your CPU is going to run hotter than the room temperature, and there are no two ways about it. In fact, you'll often see your CPU sitting at around 55 to 60 degrees C, so don't panic when you see those numbers. Just make sure that your CPU isn't running at 75 to 80 degrees C constantly for long durations. Occasional spikes to about 80 degrees C are acceptable, but don't let it sit there for too long.

Gaming or running some other CPU-intensive programs can cause your CPU temperatures to spike. You might want to give your PC some downtime or even consider buying a different cooler to tame its temperature if it's constantly hovering between 80 degrees C and its TJMax values. This is also when you should consider some troubleshooting methods to lower the CPU's temperature.

Maintaining a safe CPU temperature

There are plenty of ways to keep tabs and maintain your CPU

Close

Keep a cool environment for the PC: One quick way to ensure your CPU and other components stay cool is by keeping the environment around your PC cool. This is particularly important during the summer or if you live in a region with high ambient temperatures.

One quick way to ensure your CPU and other components stay cool is by keeping the environment around your PC cool. This is particularly important during the summer or if you live in a region with high ambient temperatures. Take side panel off: Taking off the side panel of the PC case is a quick and easy way to ensure there's enough airflow within the case. This may not solve all your temperature problems, but it's an easy way to drop a few degrees.

Taking off the side panel of the PC case is a quick and easy way to ensure there's enough airflow within the case. This may not solve all your temperature problems, but it's an easy way to drop a few degrees. Dust your PC off: Dust off the fans, vents, and even the dust filters that are installed on the PC case regularly to make sure they don't clog up and restrict the airflow.

Dust off the fans, vents, and even the dust filters that are installed on the PC case regularly to make sure they don't clog up and restrict the airflow. Repaste your CPU: If you are using a relatively old PC, then you might want to uninstall the CPU cooler and replace the thermal paste between the CPU IHS and the cooler. Even newly built PCs may cause temperature issues if the paste isn't applied properly.

If you are using a relatively old PC, then you might want to uninstall the CPU cooler and replace the thermal paste between the CPU IHS and the cooler. Even newly built PCs may cause temperature issues if the paste isn't applied properly. Increase the fan speed: Increase the speed of the fans installed on your PC case, allowing them to move more air in and out of the case. Those using an air cooler can also consider increasing the speed of the fan installed on their cooler.

Closing thoughts

There are plenty of ways to check your CPU temperature and keep tabs on it, so make sure you're not letting it exceed the acceptable limits, and take immediate action if it does. It's better to stick with a more permanent solution to lower your CPU temperatures than settle for something temporary like taking the side panel of your PC case off. If none of the troubleshooting methods work for you, then you might want to consider buying a new CPU cooler.