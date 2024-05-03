Key Takeaways Opt for a middle-of-the-road home security setup with a Ring alarm, Synology NAS, and Reolink cameras for cost-effective surveillance.

The Synology DiskStation DS220+ offers great value with an Intel CPU, 2 drive bays, and up to 40TB storage. Perfect for DIY surveillance.

Easily set up Reolink cameras with Synology NAS for local storage. No need for monthly fees with a NAS enclosure and cameras with SD card slot.

Home security can range from a complete solution from an external company with a monthly subscription to a DIY job with hardware and a server. I've opted for somewhere in between with a Ring alarm system up and running with doors and hallways secured with sensors. I plan to complement this setup by adding some cameras around our home with units available from most tech stores and a NAS to record everything.

Picking a NAS and cameras

I decided to use a prebuilt NAS enclosure to store all recordings and manage IP cameras. I still have a few older models available for the job and the Synology DiskStation DS220+ was ideal with two drive bays, an Intel CPU, and a great OS with Synology's Surveillance Station ready to go. Synology provides two IP camera licenses with more available should you wish to hook up additional devices.

I already have an indoor camera as part of the Ring alarm system, so the plan was to add two external cameras. One is attached to the garage wall to monitor and record the driveway, and another is at the rear of the property. I had two old Reolink cameras that are no longer supported but should be easy enough to add to Synology's Surveillance Station with the latest firmware updates.

If you want to check out some of the brand's newer cameras, I would give the Reolink Argus Eco a consideration, especially with the internal battery pack and solar panel. It's essentially wire-free and painless to install anywhere on your property.

Synology DiskStation DS220+ Synology's DiskStation DS220+ is the company's most affordable two-bay with an Intel processor. You can upgrade the RAM, store up to 40TB of data, and enjoy the company's exceptionally good NAS OS.

Reolink Argus Eco Reolink Argus Eco is a budget-friendly outdoor security camera with a 2K recording resolution, motion sensor, and night vision, and can be connected to a solar panel to keep the internal battery topped up during the day.

Setting up a surveillance station

Close

Connecting the Reolink cameras to Synology's NAS was a breeze. First, I set up both cameras using the official Reolink mobile app, which then allowed me to configure the network settings. I logged into each camera's web GUI to update the firmware and make sure everything was running fine. Installing the latest versions of DSM and Surveillance Station on the DS220+ took around five minutes.

Being older cameras not officially supported by Reolink anymore, they still work remarkably well. The latest firmware was still available through official channels. Surveillance Station immediately picked them both up on the network and they were connected using credentials in seconds. The Reolink app is excellent and the company provides free cloud storage, but a NAS is better for local storage and keeping everything in-house.

Two 2TB IronWolf HDDs were installed inside the Synology DiskStation DS220+, which should provide ample space for storing hours of recorded footage. Both cameras are configured to record only when motion is detected to help limit how much data is saved on the enclosure.

What do you need to build a NAS surveillance system?

You don't need a DVR or NAS to build a home surveillance system. Many brands such as Reolink make cameras and offer an app allowing you to manage and view footage. Many cameras will have SD card slots for storing footage that can be all you require when motion detection is enabled. Then there are paid subscriptions from these companies for cloud storage.

Where a NAS comes in handy is by taking your footage offline, keeping all your security recordings local, and saving you on monthly payments. If you do want to use a NAS, you'll need an enclosure, some NAS or surveillance-rated drives, and an IP camera or two. Synology makes it easy to get up and running with its free Surveillance Station app.