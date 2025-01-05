Notion can handle everything from keeping track of household chores to large-scale, multi-database, project management, and CRM systems for businesses. I’ve designed complex Notion systems for large-scale operations, including a multimillion-dollar advertising company, but at home my personal trackers couldn’t be more simple. With all the possibilities Notion offers, it’s tempting to over-complicate things and track every little detail, but sometimes simple is better.

I went from running dashboards, linked databases, and complex workflows to appreciating a minimalist design instead. It is a bare-bones system that I use to track self-employed jobs like consulting and coaching, and also to calculate my hourly wage for commissioned jobs like writing and digital art. I’ll explain a simple approach to minimizing any system though, so you can strip yours down or trim a Notion template to make it your own.

Why I started with a minimalist concept

While there are plenty of great time-tracking apps, they usually only do that one thing and lack the flexibility Notion gives you to build interconnected systems. That’s what led to building personal systems as if they were for large companies.

My shift towards minimalism began when a particularly difficult client questioned hours on an invoice that was fully within scope, but they claimed it was too expensive. Normally, I would send a detailed breakdown of my hours and then start charging a client like that the "jerk tax" for future work. That particular experience, though, was the breaking point that made me more selective about clients and prompted me to stop tracking every detail unnecessarily. Without those difficult clients, I didn’t really need to belabor things anymore.

Excess tracking added work without improving results, so I set out to create a minimalist system that focuses only on what’s essential.

Essential components of time tracking

Source: mockup.photos

I started by asking myself which components of the time tracker are absolutely essential. To simplify things, I reverse-engineered the system by removing every unnecessary element, one by one, until I was left with only the core components that couldn’t be eliminated without breaking the system.

First, I removed the complex task and project management systems, as they weren’t necessary for time tracking. I also discarded detailed page templates and tagging systems that added little value. Finally, I merged redundant Notion properties, such as combining separate Date fields for tracking time and duration. This process left me with four key meta-categories: time, money, description, and status.

Using these categories, I rebuilt the system to include only what was essential:

A brief summary of the work

The date with a start time and stop time

The total amount of time worked

The hourly rate being charged for the work

The total amount received for project-based pricing

A calculated hourly rate for project-based pricing

The total income due

The status of the work

While this might seem like overkill for a simple time tracker, it’s an effective way to streamline the system and break free from years of overly detailed project management practices.

This kind of analysis can also be applied to systems beyond time tracking. Doing this mental work upfront prevents the common problem of removing parts of your old system or a template only to realize later that a removed element was needed, forcing you to start over. By focusing on what’s truly necessary, you create a system that’s both efficient and effective.

Building Notion systems with meta-categories

Source: mockup.photos

Another way to structure any tracking system in Notion (or elsewhere) is by focusing on four essential meta-categories: Action, Time, Metrics, and Purpose.

Action : What you are doing, such as exercising, pursuing hobbies, or learning new skills

: What you are doing, such as exercising, pursuing hobbies, or learning new skills Time : How long the activity takes, including start and end times

: How long the activity takes, including start and end times Metrics : The data you want to calculate, such as duration, earnings, or progress

: The data you want to calculate, such as duration, earnings, or progress Purpose: The reason behind tracking - for example, my intention is status, as I need to track work to ensure I get paid, but yours might be progress if you’re monitoring workouts or improvement if you’re honing a new skill

When building, trimming, or expanding your system, keep these categories in mind. Ask yourself if new components fit within these categories, duplicate existing functionality, or serve a necessary purpose. If desired, you can also add a fifth meta-category: Progress. This category tracks advancement towards your goals, making it ideal for systems which are focused on growth or milestones. This approach helps streamline your system and maintain its focus on what truly matters.

Steps to build a basic time tracking system in Notion

This system is designed to log your work hours and calculate income efficiently. Start and Stop button automations simplify timestamp entries into Start Time and Stop Time, while formulas handle calculations for Minutes, Hours, Commission Hourly, and Total Income.

While Notion's button automation does not function like a stopwatch, you can adjust timestamps manually. For invoice tracking, filtered views allow you to monitor specific time periods, though this guide does not cover that setup.

Note that formulas and button automation will be addressed at the end. To create this simple time-tracking system, follow these steps.

Description

For a description of each task, I keep it concise by asking myself two questions: what did I work on, and why was it important? I limit each to a single sentence, but you can adjust the length for your needs.

Use the default property that’s created with a database, called Name property. Rename it to Work Summary.

Time

Tracking time always includes three key components: the date, start and end times, and the total duration.

Add two Button properties and rename them Start and Stop. Add two Date properties and rename them Start Time and Stop Time. Move the Start Time property in between the Start and Stop button properties. Add two Formula properties and rename them Minutes and Hours.

Note: Start and end times can also be initiated with Notion’s automated buttons, but this will change the status of all currently active entries. Use the Date property and toggle End date and Include time manually if this doesn’t work for you.