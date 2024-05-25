A network-attached storage (NAS) device can be used for various tasks, including blocking website advertisements. If you've grown tired of being tracked online, desire some privacy, and don't want your PC grinding to a halt due to the loading of five automatic videos and six resource-intensive advert blocks, AdGuard may be what you need in your online life. I'm going to show you how to set it up on a Synology NAS enclosure. You can now store all your files, run a media server, manage surveillance, and block ads all on the same device.

What you'll need

To run AdGuard on a Synology NAS device, you'll need a Synology enclosure running the latest release of DiskStation Manager, some storage drives, and Container Manager installed. Just about any Synology NAS will do, including the budget-friendly DS223j with its Arm processors, 1GB of RAM, and two drive bays. So long as the NAS is running DSM and you have some space for an additional app, you can install AdGuard. If you're unfamiliar with the name, AdGuard is a domain name system (DNS), privacy protection, and ad-blocking software, similar to Pi-Hole and alternative solutions.

It's available for Linux, macOS, Windows, Android, and iOS. With AdGuard running on a NAS enclosure, you can protect multiple devices from unwanted ads and other content. How it works is by intercepting all data traffic and filtering it against preset rules. This prevents hardware from connecting to servers that track usage, as well as external sources of advertisements and known phishing and malware. With a Synology NAS enclosure, some drives, and AdGuard at the ready, we can install the software and enjoy a streamlined online experience.

Related Best NAS devices in 2024 Expand your PC storage with one of these NAS enclosures

How to set up AdGuard on a Synology NAS

Here's how to install AdGuard on a Synology NAS:

Log into your Synology NAS. Open Package Center. Search for and install Container Manager. Open File Manager. Open the docker shared folder. CHECK Create a new folder called "adguard." Open Container Manager. Go to Registry. Search for and download adguard/adguardhome. Choose latest. Click Apply. Go to Container. Click Create. Choose adguard/adguardhome:latest. Check "Enable auto-restart." Click Next. Enter 3000 into the empty port field for the 3000 container port. Click Add Folder. Choose the AdGuard folder we created in step 6. Enter /data into the new empty field. Repeat steps 17-19 but enter /config into the field. Click Next. Open a new tab and enter YourSynologyNASIP:3000. Click Get Started. Enter a new port for the admin web interface, changing it from the default 80. Click Next. Enter credentials. Click Next. Select each platform and follow the instructions to configure all your network-connected devices. (This can be done later.) Click Next. Go back to the browser tab with Container Manager open. Click adguard/adguardhome. Click Stop. Click Settings. Click Add under Port Settings. Enter your chosen admin web interface port twice from step 25. Click Save. Return to the AdGuard installer tab. Click Open Dashboard. Log in with your credentials from step 27.

You can now monitor AdGuard through this dashboard, configure the container, and view instructions for setting up devices. With privacy concerns abound and the threat of malware on the rise, it's important to take steps such as these to protect you and those around you when online.