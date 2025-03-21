How I made Arch Linux better than Windows 11: install Arch. Guide over! No, seriously, Arch Linux is an excellent Linux distro for everyone. Although there's no "best" Linux distro, Arch is often considered the go-to option for those who wish to enjoy a more updated experience with more recent packages and kernels. It's also great for customizations and installing everything supported by the underlying OS. This makes it easy to make Arch Linux notably better than Windows and I'll show you how.c

Start with the basics: Why Arch Linux?

Free, lightweight, and easy