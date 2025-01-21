I used a combination of Apple iCloud and Microsoft One Drive to back up and catalog photos and videos. This setup was perfect when sailing through my twenties, but now that home labs are fully taking off and apps are much more refined, I turned to Immich and have not looked back once. I'll run you through why you'd want to make the switch with me, what Immich is, and how to quickly set up and deploy your own photo and video hosting platform.

The issue with paying for photo storage

Cloud-based storage is fantastic for conveniently storing data that can be backed up and downloaded on other devices. The issue arises when paying for this service over time. The longer you have the hosting plan, the more money you've handed to the big tech giants. These plans often offer considerably less storage capacity than what's available with storage drives. Using a single 20TB mechanical hard drive inside a NAS will provide more space for all your photos and videos than what Google, Microsoft, and many others offer without heading into enterprise-grade storage solutions.

It's not all good news for self-hosted photo management, however. Doing so requires you to learn a few things, particularly about networking, server management, and Docker containers, and you'll be tasked with all tech support requests should you hand out access to friends and family. But if you don't mind all that, deploying your own Immich server can be a lot of fun! I've been slowly transforming various parts of my "smart home". The Ring alarm and surveillance system has been integrated with Home Assistant, and so has the Philips Hue bridge and all other connected devices.

Jellyfin is hosting all our purchased movies, shows, and music tracks. We're saving a considerable sum of money each month on subscription cost-cutting. Although we do fork out slightly more for purchasing media we wish to consume, we're then able to store everything on local hardware and enjoy without having to rely on streaming services to maintain availability. It also only seems as though more content is being locked behind additional paywalls, especially on Amazon Prime Video, so are we really spending much more?

What is Immich?